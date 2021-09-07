checkAd

Stratus Properties Inc. Announces Purchase of Land and Plans to Develop Block 150 in Downtown Austin

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) (“Stratus” or the “Company”) today announced its plans for Block 150, a proposed luxury high-rise rental project in downtown Austin, Texas. The site at 12th and San Antonio is located just a few blocks west of the Texas State Capitol in Austin. Based on preliminary plans, Block 150 would be developed as a 400-foot tower, consisting of approximately 420,000 gross square feet with 300 Class A luxury multi-family units for lease and ground-level retail. The project includes the historic AO Watson house, which will be renovated and expanded to offer amenities that may include a restaurant, pool and garden, while preserving the property’s historic and architectural features. Stratus’ subsidiary closed the land purchase on September 1, 2021, and Stratus expects to finalize development plans over the next 12 to 18 months. Block 150 is expected to achieve an Austin Energy Green Building rating.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005883/en/

Rendering of Block 150 (Photo: Business Wire)

William H. Armstrong III, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Stratus, stated, “We are very excited about Block 150, a high-rise rental project in downtown Austin focused on luxury living and design sustainability. Unlike the surrounding properties, Block 150 will not be impacted by Capitol view height restrictions and will have unobstructed 360-degree views of the Capitol, downtown Austin, the University of Texas campus and west Austin.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “This project is also eligible for Austin’s downtown density bonus, which would enhance its development potential. Block 150 takes advantage of the booming residential real estate market in Austin and is another addition to our growing pipeline of multi-family projects. This extraordinary site presents the opportunity to develop high-quality properties with third-party capital that preserves upside for Stratus shareholders.”

The project is owned by Stratus Block 150, L.P., a Texas limited partnership. Financing for the land purchase and predevelopment costs is in place and includes a land acquisition loan to the limited partnership in the amount of $14 million, guaranteed by Stratus. The remaining land acquisition and predevelopment costs will be funded by approximately $21 million in equity contributed to the limited partnership by Stratus and private equity investors. Stratus will receive 25 percent of the limited partnership’s equity, in exchange for development costs to date and cash, and will manage the project.

