checkAd

Herbalife Nutrition Opens New East Coast Distribution Center to Meet Growing Demand for Its Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 15:30  |  18   |   |   

On September 20, Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, will open its doors and begin shipment of its first orders from its newest distribution center in Hagerstown, Maryland. The new 178,000 square foot facility will help meet the growing demand for the company’s nutrition products and will service the distribution needs for the Eastern and Northeastern regions of the United States. The facility will employ approximately 85 people and contribute approximately $6 million annually to the local economy.

“Spurred on by years of growth as our distributors delivered valuable nutrition solutions to customers across the nation, our new distribution facility allows us to better serve our quickly expanding customer base, while also creating further efficiencies for the company,” said Mark Schissel, Chief Operating Officer for Herbalife Nutrition.

The Hagerstown facility, approximately 70 miles Northwest of Washington D.C., will house approximately 144 unique product SKUs and will initially process around 40,000 orders per month.

The facility is the company’s third U.S. distribution center, joining Los Angeles and Memphis.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com. Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

Herbalife Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Opens New East Coast Distribution Center to Meet Growing Demand for Its Products On September 20, Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, will open its doors and begin shipment of its first orders from its newest distribution center in Hagerstown, Maryland. The new 178,000 square foot facility will help meet the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Hill-Rom ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:09 UhrHerbalife Nutrition Scientists and Experts Discuss Nutrition Access, Personalized Nutrition, Weight Loss Effects and More at Upcoming Global Scientific Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Herbalife Nutrition to Present New Nutrition Industry Testing Methods and Technologies at AOAC (Association of Official Agricultural Chemists) International’s Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Herbalife Nutrition Now Offers Herbalife24 Liftoff Stick Packs for Portability, Easy Prep and Consumption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Herbalife Nutrition Will Host Virtual Investor Day on September 14, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten