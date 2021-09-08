Herbalife Nutrition Opens New East Coast Distribution Center to Meet Growing Demand for Its Products

“Spurred on by years of growth as our distributors delivered valuable nutrition solutions to customers across the nation, our new distribution facility allows us to better serve our quickly expanding customer base, while also creating further efficiencies for the company,” said Mark Schissel, Chief Operating Officer for Herbalife Nutrition.

On September 20, Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, will open its doors and begin shipment of its first orders from its newest distribution center in Hagerstown, Maryland. The new 178,000 square foot facility will help meet the growing demand for the company’s nutrition products and will service the distribution needs for the Eastern and Northeastern regions of the United States. The facility will employ approximately 85 people and contribute approximately $6 million annually to the local economy.

The Hagerstown facility, approximately 70 miles Northwest of Washington D.C., will house approximately 144 unique product SKUs and will initially process around 40,000 orders per month.

The facility is the company’s third U.S. distribution center, joining Los Angeles and Memphis.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

