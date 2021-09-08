checkAd

Notion, a Comcast Company, Works with Honey Insurance to Help Australian Homeowners Monitor Risk and Save on Premiums

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 16:15  |  10   |   |   

Notion, a Comcast Company, announced an exclusive agreement in Australia with Honey Insurance, to provide new customers with smart home sensors. In addition to getting a complimentary Smart Home Sensor Kit valued at AU$250 that will help to proactively reduce loss and prevent small issues from becoming big headaches, Honey Insurance customers will also receive 8% off their premiums as soon as their sensors are activated.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005800/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Comcast Corporation!
Short
Basispreis 64,49€
Hebel 14,15
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 55,59€
Hebel 12,14
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Notion announced an exclusive agreement in Australia with Honey Insurance to provide new customers with smart home sensors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Notion announced an exclusive agreement in Australia with Honey Insurance to provide new customers with smart home sensors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Recently launched with the largest ever seed round for an Australian technology startup, Honey Insurance is Australia’s first smart technology insurtech. Not only does Honey provide Notion’s Smart Sensors to monitor risk, but it also uses satellite data to proactively detect changes to the home – such as the installation of a new pool – and automatically adjusts a customer’s policy to ensure adequate coverage.

“At Honey Insurance we are utilizing the best technology and services from around the world to provide Australians with better cover that is fast, simple to understand, intuitive to purchase, and designed for how people live today.” said Richard Joffe, Founder and CEO of Honey Insurance. “Insurance shouldn’t be ‘set and forget’. Thanks to our exclusive agreement with Notion, we are not only able to save our customers money, but also help make their homes smarter.”

Notion’s smart home sensors are multifunctional and can monitor for water leaks, the opening of doors and windows, and temperature changes – along with an app to manage it all. The sensors provide an easy DIY approach to smart monitoring, with no professional installation required and can be installed in less than 15 minutes.

“Notion smart sensors are changing the way property owners and insurers monitor risk. In fact, 84% of Notion users didn’t monitor water leaks prior to using Notion,” said Brett Jurgens, Notion’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re excited for Honey to bring our DIY solution into Australian homes as we expand across the globe to help reduce the complexities and risks of property ownership.”

Notion helps reduce risk for home owners by providing sensors that proactively monitor for issues like water leaks or temperature changes before they lead to significant damages and insurance costs.

About Notion

Notion, a Comcast Company, empowers home and property owners to be proactive in monitoring their spaces and most valued possessions. The Notion smart monitoring system is committed to helping reduce risk and complexities of property ownership. Through partner programs, Notion helps insurance carriers, agents and service providers provide value to their customers with Notion’s DIY smart home technology. The easy-to-use Notion system powered by a multifunctional sensor and app, aims to help drive customer acquisition, increase engagement, reduce claims, and enable a differentiated offering. For more information, visit www.getnotion.com.

About Honey Insurance

Honey Insurance is Australia’s first smart, technology-driven home and contents insurance to provide smarter protection fit for how Aussies live today. We are on a mission to create a quicker and fairer process for customers from day one, providing state-of-the-art technology upfront to help prevent avoidable incidents and the guess work that leads to underinsurance and emotional stress.

With Honey Insurance, customers will experience a transparent and fair insurance process that is easy to understand, jargon free and have you signed up in 3 minutes. Honey doesn’t wait for things to go wrong — backed by RACQ, we prioritise prevention to keep your home safer and guarantee peace of mind.

Honey Insurance provides smart protection that rewards you everyday, not just one day. For more information, visit www.honeyinsurance.com.

Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notion, a Comcast Company, Works with Honey Insurance to Help Australian Homeowners Monitor Risk and Save on Premiums Notion, a Comcast Company, announced an exclusive agreement in Australia with Honey Insurance, to provide new customers with smart home sensors. In addition to getting a complimentary Smart Home Sensor Kit valued at AU$250 that will help to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
bluebird bio Announces Key Management and Board Appointments and Upcoming Investor Events
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Coty Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Chevron, Delta Air Lines, and Google Announce Intent to Measure Sustainable Aviation Fuel Emissions ...
Ford Names Doug Field Chief Advanced Technology and Embedded Systems Officer
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.09.21Comcast Announces Exclusive Premiere of Founding in Color – a Docuseries About Black and Latino Founders – on Xfinity’s Black Experience Channel and Latino Destination on X1
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Tech-Indizes setzen Rekordlauf gebremst fort
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21Aktien New York: Tech-Indizes wieder auf Rekordjagd - Anleger sind optimistisch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Tech-Indizes auf Rekordjagd - Anleger sind optimistisch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21ROUNDUP/Harry Potter in China: Größter Themenpark von Universal Studios offen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Börsen vor freundlichem September-Auftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
01.09.21Comcast to Participate in Goldman Sachs Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21dailyAKTIEN: Comcast mit Chance zum Anstieg
BNP Paribas | Kommentare
01.09.21ROUNDUP/Harry Potter in China: Größter Themenpark von Universal Studios offen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Sky dreht Produktion über Olympia-Attentat
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten