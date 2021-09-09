Morgan Stanley Investment Management Raises $3.1 Billion for North Haven Real Estate Fund X Global

G10 has been established to make value-add / opportunistic real estate investments globally with the goal of generating superior risk-adjusted returns utilizing prudent leverage. With a flexible global mandate and a patient, disciplined approach, G10 will follow a strategy that the MSREI team has successfully employed in its three predecessor global funds – G7, G8, and G9 – across which they have acquired over $17 billion of gross real estate assets in over 100 separate investments. Capital deployment for G10 is well underway and MSREI has a substantial pipeline of opportunities in process.

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (“MSREI”), the private real estate investment arm of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, today announced it has raised ~$3.1 billion for North Haven Real Estate Fund X Global (“G10” or the “Fund”), exceeding its original fundraising target and surpassing the size of its predecessor fund, North Haven Real Estate Fund IX Global. G10 investors include a sophisticated group of public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and individuals from around the world, with over 80% of the institutional capital representing commitments from existing North Haven Real Estate clients.

“We are extremely pleased with the continued investor support and trust from both our long-standing partners as well as new investors in G10, the next in our global real estate fund series. In today’s environment, sophisticated investors are increasing their allocations to Real Assets, seeking the strong returns, diversification and inflation protection that real estate and infrastructure can provide,” said John Klopp, Head of Global Real Assets for Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“The strong investor demand for this fund underscores our continued focus on providing public and private markets solutions across real estate and infrastructure which meet our clients’ objectives,” said Dan Simkowitz, Head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “G10 builds on the strength of our growing alternatives platform that has over $100 billion in assets under management including $52 billion in Real Assets strategies.”

About Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) is the global private real estate investment management business of Morgan Stanley. One of the most active property investors in the world for three decades, MSREI employs a patient, disciplined approach through global value-add / opportunistic and regional core real estate investment strategies. With 17 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia, regional teams of dedicated real estate professionals combine a unique global perspective with local presence and significant transaction execution expertise. As of June 30, 2021, MSREI manages $47 billion of gross real estate assets worldwide on behalf of its clients.

About Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, together with its investment advisory affiliates, has more than 1,100 investment professionals around the world and $1.5 trillion in assets under management or supervision as of June 30, 2021. Morgan Stanley Investment Management strives to provide strong long-term investment performance, outstanding service and a comprehensive suite of investment management solutions to a diverse client base, which includes governments, institutions, corporations and individuals worldwide. For further information about Morgan Stanley Investment Management, please visit www.morganstanley.com/im.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

