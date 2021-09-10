checkAd

Anyone, Anywhere NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide

Today, 2K is excited to announce that NBA 2K22, the next iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years**, is now available on both current- and new-generation platforms worldwide. With its release, NBA 2K22 offers best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of basketball experiences with online community features and deep, varied game modes.

2K is excited to announce that NBA 2K22, the next iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years**, is now available on both current- and new-generation platforms worldwide. With its release, NBA 2K22 offers best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of basketball experiences with online community features and deep, varied game modes. (Photo: Business Wire)

2K is excited to announce that NBA 2K22, the next iteration of the top-rated NBA video game simulation series of the past 20 years**, is now available on both current- and new-generation platforms worldwide. With its release, NBA 2K22 offers best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of basketball experiences with online community features and deep, varied game modes. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Basketball continues to see rapid growth all over the world, both through the rising popularity of the NBA and the virtual world experienced in our game, so this year we’re celebrating the true globalization of the franchise,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “Our team is proud to bring NBA 2K22 to millions of players in our community. This is our most expansive offering yet, and whether you love on-the-court action or prefer off-the-court experiences, there is something for anyone, anywhere to tap into the basketball world.”

NBA 2K22 features several new additions and improvements, where veteran ballers and new players alike will find a variety of basketball experiences to dive into:

  • Step Up Your Game - New tactical offense meets an overhauled defense for a more competitive and immersive NBA 2K22. Add skill-based dribbling, shooting, dunking, and alley-oops to your bag of moves, and counter them with ferocious new blocks and contests on the other end of the court;
  • Your Journey, Your City* - MyCAREER and an all-new City become one in a groundbreaking NBA 2K22 experience for PlayStation5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Embark on your personal journey to the pros – and a sprawling MyCAREER life – ALL within the City. Forge your own path in college, the NBA G League, or even by jumping straight to the NBA. Be a pro off the court by growing your personal brand in the music industry, fashion world, and more. And of course, ball out against the best and fiercest MyPLAYERs in the most vibrant and competitive basketball community in the world;
  • All Aboard the Cruise - Set sail for the high seas in NBA 2K22 in the all-new Neighborhood, developed for PlayStatio​​n4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Explore each level of the ship that is designed to offer various basketball activities, create your perfect MyPLAYER, level up for rewards, and express yourself through both your game and your style;
  • Your Dream Team - Collect, craft, and hoop in the ultimate NBA fantasy competition: NBA 2K22 MyTEAM. Build your dream lineup of NBA stars and legends across any era, and explore game-changing evolutions to the MyTEAM experience, with each addition introduced Season after Season;
  • New Seasons, New Discoveries - Every Season brings fresh opportunities to reap new rewards. Whether in MyTEAM, MyCAREER, or The W, compete against the best and discover what amazing rewards each new Season has in store;
  • First Fridays - New songs will be added to the soundtrack on every Friday throughout the Season. All-new partnerships with some of the most notable music labels in the world; Columbia Records, Def Jam Recordings, Low Profile/Casual Records, Ninja Tune, and Warner Records will offer music from both up-and-coming artists and world-renowned musicians.

Global phenomenon and two-time NBA All-Star, Luka Dončić, graces the NBA 2K22 Standard Edition and NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle. The Standard Edition is available for $59.99*** on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms, and $69.99*** on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Cross-Gen Digital Bundle is available for $79.99*** and grants players access to the Standard Edition across generations within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Anyone, Anywhere NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide

