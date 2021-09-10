Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Team Up With NFL for the 2021-2022 Season

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports are partnering with the National Football League (NFL) to bring slimetime to primetime for the 2021-2022 football season with brand-new content specially created for kids and families, including another slime-filled presentation of an NFL Wild Card game that will air on Nickelodeon on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) alongside CBS Sports’ coverage of the game on The CBS Television Network and NFL Slimetime , an all-new NFL half-hour weekly series on Nickelodeon, premiering Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT).

Hosted by CBS Sports’ analyst and former NFL star Nate Burleson and Nick star Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan), with teen sports correspondent Dylan Schefter and Lincoln Loud (The Loud House), NFL Slimetime (23 episodes) will be a fun-filled weekly NFL experience for kids and families to enjoy. The series will include: Nick-ified highlights and game footage; youth football spotlights; special guest appearances by Nick stars; interviews with NFL players; and entertaining segments highlighting players and teams on and off the field. Following its premiere in Week 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), NFL Slimetime will air weekly Wednesdays at 7 p.m. (ET/PT), with episodes available to stream on Paramount+ the following day, through Feb. 16, the week of Super Bowl. NFL Slimetime is executive produced by Ashley Kaplan, Luke Wahl, Paul J Medford and Jana Blumenthal. CBS Sports’ Shawn Robbins serves as executive producer and showrunner. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Senior Vice President, Digital Studios.

Said Brian Robbins, President & Chief Executive Officer of Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer of Kids & Family for Paramount+: “Our coverage of the NFL Wild Card game was literally a game-changer in so many ways, and the sensational response absolutely proved there’s huge demand for sports content with the kind of kids and family point of view that only Nickelodeon can deliver. In this next stage of our tremendous partnership with the NFL and CBS Sports, we’re going to raise the bar again and help innovate sports programming to bring the whole family together for one-of-a-kind viewing experiences.”