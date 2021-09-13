checkAd

Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintology is launching the world's first curated NFT launchpad: a kickstarter and an online marketplace where artists and creators can list their digital creations for sale immediately upon minting. They're set to launch by the end of September 2021.

The challenge for artists and creators is that there's no way for them to easily access a community upon minting their NFTs. Mintology is the next step for these creators.

In short, Mintology is the IEO of NFTs: Users can list directly on an NFT exchange, immediately providing access to potential buyers who are looking for a curated selection of digital assets.

What is an NFT?

An NFT (or Non-Fungible Token) is a unique digital asset, whose value is derived from its unique attributes and digital scarcity, rather than its aggregate market value like a traditional stock or bond. Further, NFT creators set their own price, unlike many assets in traditional digital asset markets (such as Spotify or Apple Music).

In essence, it creates scarcity out of something that was previously not scarce enough: information itself. Prior to NFTs, the only way to ensure scarcity was via patents or trademarks, and even then, digital assets could easily be copied and stolen. However, with NFTs, a creator can create an asset that is inherently scarce – through the uniqueness of each asset's attributes, which may include its source code, artwork, or simply a unique address on the blockchain.

For some artists, NFTs have also enabled them to monetize their content in new and exciting ways. For example, a songwriter can use an NFT to sell tickets to a live performance of her song, or a painter can sell an NFT representing a limited edition of one of his paintings. As the world's first fully integrated marketplace for digital assets, Mintology will give creators more ways to earn additional revenue from their work.

However, this global, newly-discovered fascination with NFTs is a double-edged sword, resulting in a market flooded with low-quality NFT projects, making it difficult for investors to discover projects with true potential. Mintology is on a mission to make high-quality NFTs the new standard for digital ownership, through a carefully curated marketplace.

The IEO of NFTs

Mintology makes it easy for creators to start minting their NFTs, but also provides them with the infrastructure they need to succeed. This allows creators to focus on what they do best, creating art and music—not managing a marketplace.

