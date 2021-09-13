Absolute Software Announces Strategic Leadership Changes as Part of Next Phase of NetMotion Integration

John Herrema has been appointed as Executive Vice President of Product & Strategy to lead Absolute’s product organization and drive the strategic direction of the company’s evolving product portfolio to delight customers and deliver business results. John has spent more than two decades specializing in enterprise mobility and security, focused on applying Artificial Intelligence to solve real-world security problems. Prior to joining Absolute, John served as Senior Vice President of Product Management for Blackberry, which acquired Good Technology in 2015. His pedigree includes multiple leadership and executive roles at leading technology companies, including Microsoft, Good Technology and Sprint, to name a few.

Joel Windels has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer to lead Absolute’s marketing organization, drive demand generation, and expand brand marketing to support the company’s continued journey into the high growth Zero Trust market and the Work from Anywhere era. Joel joined Absolute in July 2021 through the NetMotion acquisition and has an impressive track record of success across all aspects of marketing for mobility, security, and fast-growth environments. He previously served on the senior executive team as Chief Marketing Officer at NetMotion and was instrumental in repositioning the company from an enterprise VPN provider to a fast-growth security platform being used at some of the world's biggest brands. Joel oversaw global marketing and sales development teams, as well as ran the day-to-day operations of NetMotion’s second largest office in Victoria, Canada.

“I am thrilled to welcome John to Absolute and to have Joel step into the CMO role,” said Christy Wyatt, President and CEO at Absolute. “John is a veteran technologist with deep experience in building and delivering compelling security solutions that solve the most advanced security challenges the world faces today. Joel has a unique lens through which to envision the future of Absolute’s marketing organization; his deep knowledge of the Zero Trust security market makes him the ideal marketing leader to help accelerate our growth.”