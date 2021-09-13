checkAd

Canadian Chamber of Commerce Chooses Elavon as Referral Partner for Members Seeking Payment Services

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce – a champion of small businesses through more than 450 local chambers representing more than 200,000 Canadian businesses – has selected Elavon to be its referral partner, providing members a simple, secure and reliable way to accept payments from their customers.

Elavon has operated in Canada since 2005, helping businesses evolve with the changing purchasing preferences of customers, regulatory and security requirements and emerging technology that helps them run their businesses more efficiently.

Small and medium-sized businesses will be able to take advantage of Elavon’s advanced acquiring capabilities as well as flexible tools for debit and credit card processing that can be tailored to their needs. Businesses will also benefit from a seamless payments experience through a single point of integration helping to increase acceptance, improve customer experience and reduce fraud.

“We are proud to serve businesses in Canada, particularly in this time when getting back to business has never been more important,” said Mia Huntington, executive vice president, Digital and Associations, at Elavon. “Demand for contactless payment options is high, along with the need for simple and secure checkout processes that integrate into other critical business software. We are ready to help businesses meet these demands – worry free.”

“Over the last 18 months, Canadian small- and medium-sized enterprises have transitioned to eCommerce at an exponential rate,” said Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. “On behalf of our network of 250,000 member businesses, we are pleased to partner with the payment experts at Elavon who recognize that customers may come through the front door or via the homepage. As our partner, Elavon will help meet your business needs and customers’ expectations with flexible electronic payment options.”

Members who take advantage of Elavon’s payment solutions will receive our preferred partner pricing.

Why choose Elavon?

  • Accept payments online, in-store, or on-the-go with Converge, an all-in-one eCommerce solution.
  • Simplify operations and uncover insights with talech, our in-house point-of-sale solution designed to grow with your business.
  • Count on dedicated account managers to help support your business objectives.
  • Lean on in-house multi-lingual customer support that is available around the clock – 24-hour-a-day, seven-days-a-week.
  • Manage all aspects of your customers’ payment activity with our online merchant portal.
  • Better manage cash flow from next-day funding.

To learn more about Elavon’s powerful suite of payment solutions, visit www.elavon.ca. For the Canadian Chamber of Commerce membership benefits, call 1.844.935.3621.

About Elavon

Elavon is wholly owned by U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest bank in the United States, and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 2 million customers worldwide. As the leading provider for airlines and a top five provider in hospitality, healthcare, retail, and public sector/education, Elavon’s innovative payment solutions are designed to solve pain points for businesses from small to enterprise-sized. For more information, visit www.elavon.com.

About Canadian Chamber of Commerce

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.

