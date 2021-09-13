checkAd

Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $325.0 Million 2.625% Notes Due 2026

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $325.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.625% notes due September 2026 (the “Notes”). The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the Notes are expected to be delivered and paid for on September 16, 2021.

The Notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 2.625% per year, payable semiannually and will mature on September 16, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par, plus a “make whole” premium, if applicable.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering (i) to repurchase or redeem all or a portion of the Company’s asset-backed notes (the “Asset-Backed Notes,” comprising the Company’s 4.605% asset-backed notes due 2027 and 4.703% asset-backed notes due 2028), (ii) to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with the Company’s investment objective, and (iii) for other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of this offering.

The offering may be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from (1) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and (2) SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., 277 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10177, Attention: Debt Capital Markets – Transaction Management, Toll Free: 1-888-868-6856: Facsimile: N/A: E-mail: prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The pricing term sheet dated September 13, 2021, the preliminary prospectus dated September 13, 2021 and the accompanying prospectus dated April 29, 2019, each of which has been filed with the SEC, contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

The information in the pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release is not complete and may be changed.

The pricing term sheet, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and this press release do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

