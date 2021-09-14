checkAd

Rockwell Automation and Ansys Partner to Optimize Industrial Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 13:00  |  16   |   |   

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced that the enhanced Studio 5000 Simulation Interface now connects with Ansys digital twins. This gives automation and process engineers new ways to use simulation to improve the design, deployment, and performance of industrial operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005279/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu ROCKWELL AU. DL 1!
Short
Basispreis 339,42€
Hebel 12,70
Ask 0,20
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 288,14€
Hebel 11,11
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Studio 5000 Simulation Interface connects Rockwell Automation industrial control systems with simulation and modeling tools. The latest release of the tool expands that connectivity to Ansys Twin Builder, a leading software used to create simulation-based digital twins, or digital replicas of physical assets. The software uses multi-physics to identify how real-world elements like flow rates, mechanical stresses, and thermal profiles can impact equipment performance and health.

“By connecting a control system to Ansys Twin Builder, users can simulate complex physical processes and give realistic inputs to the control system,” said Julie Robinson, business manager, Rockwell Automation. “This can provide tremendous insights throughout the equipment lifecycle. For example, running a simulation model in parallel to a physical system during production can reveal opportunities to optimize performance in real time.”

Engineers can use digital twins and simulation to improve system design, delivery, and performance by:

  • Creating and testing equipment designs in a virtual space to save engineering time and reduce the need to build costly physical prototypes.
  • Virtually commissioning equipment to avoid surprises during start-ups at production sites.
  • Comparing simulated and actual system performance to identify adjustments that can improve efficiency, output and more.
  • Testing process changes in a virtual space, before they’re made on a physical system, to boost throughput or other performance aspects.
  • Calculating the remaining life of components so they can be replaced before they cause unplanned downtime as part of a predictive maintenance strategy.
  • Providing operator training in a virtual environment, where having equipment available isn’t a factor and operators can be trained on uncommon or dangerous scenarios.

“Connecting the digital and physical worlds with Studio 5000 Simulation Interface creates tremendous value for users,” said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products, Ansys. “It can help them go from conceptual designs to physical equipment faster and at a lower cost. It can provide useful new insights during production. For instance, users can apply what-if scenarios to understand the impact of changes on a process. They can create virtual sensors to estimate values that are otherwise too expensive or not possible to get today, and they can predict outcomes like failures that hurt the bottom line.”

Seite 1 von 2
Rockwell Automation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation and Ansys Partner to Optimize Industrial Operations Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) today announced that the enhanced Studio 5000 Simulation Interface now connects with Ansys digital twins. This gives automation and process engineers new ways to use simulation to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
C3 AI Announces General Availability of C3 AI CRM
Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; ...
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trial of MYMD-1 ...
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
ImmunityBio Announces Positive Durable Responses in BCG Unresponsive Bladder Cancer Patients with a ...
Wipro and First Horizon Bank Forge a Cloud-Based Fintech Future for VirtualBank
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Non-insured Health Benefits Program Now Covers Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for ...
Coinbase Announces Proposed Private Offering of $1.5 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.09.21Rockwell Automation to Present at Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Rockwell Automation Completes Acquisition of Plex Systems
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten