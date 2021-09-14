Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, and SpringFour, the only social impact fintech platform that helps financial institutions give customers the support they need to regain financial control, today announced the findings of a research study examining the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on American households. The study, which was co-authored by Elevate and SpringFour, found that the pandemic’s impact on American households was uneven, and that those who struggled require support beyond what traditional financial institutions provide.

The study analyzed data collected by Elevate’s internal thinktank, the Center for the New Middle Class (“CNMC”), which surveys prime and non-prime consumers monthly to understand the behaviors, attitudes, and challenges of this growing demographic. CNMC defines prime as those with credit scores above 700 and non-prime as those below 700. The study also analyzes SpringFour data on demand for financial resources in over 30 categories of need, in addition to SpringFour survey data on impacts of the pandemic.