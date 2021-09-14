Xeris Pharmaceuticals Stockholders Approve Acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma

At the special meeting of Xeris stockholders held on September 14, 2021, approximately 97% of the shares voted were cast in favor of the acquisition, representing approximately 59% of Xeris’ total outstanding shares of common stock. Xeris will file a Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results. The acquisition was previously approved by Strongbridge shareholders. Upon close of the acquisition, the business of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under an entity called Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

"On behalf of Xeris’ Board of Directors and executive management team, I would like to thank our stockholders, as well as the shareholders of Strongbridge for the overwhelming support of the acquisition," said Paul R. Edick, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Xeris. “With the combination of Xeris and Strongbridge as Xeris Biopharma Holdings, we will be an innovative leader in endocrinology and neurology, with a differentiated technology platform well-positioned to meet the unmet needs of the patients we serve. We are eager to close the transaction in early October, integrate the companies, and realize the value that we expect to be created by this combination.”

The acquisition is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable drug, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke in the U.S. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.