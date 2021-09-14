checkAd

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Stockholders Approve Acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.09.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS) (“Xeris”) today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the previously announced proposed acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (“Strongbridge”) by Xeris.

At the special meeting of Xeris stockholders held on September 14, 2021, approximately 97% of the shares voted were cast in favor of the acquisition, representing approximately 59% of Xeris’ total outstanding shares of common stock. Xeris will file a Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results. The acquisition was previously approved by Strongbridge shareholders. Upon close of the acquisition, the business of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under an entity called Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

"On behalf of Xeris’ Board of Directors and executive management team, I would like to thank our stockholders, as well as the shareholders of Strongbridge for the overwhelming support of the acquisition," said Paul R. Edick, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Xeris. “With the combination of Xeris and Strongbridge as Xeris Biopharma Holdings, we will be an innovative leader in endocrinology and neurology, with a differentiated technology platform well-positioned to meet the unmet needs of the patients we serve. We are eager to close the transaction in early October, integrate the companies, and realize the value that we expect to be created by this combination.”

The acquisition is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable drug, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke in the U.S. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Seite 1 von 3
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Stockholders Approve Acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS) (“Xeris”) today announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the previously announced proposed acquisition of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) (“Strongbridge”) by Xeris. At the special …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Life Storage, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of 2,500,000 Shares of Common Stock
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody ...
Herbalife Nutrition Revises Third Quarter and Full Year 2021 Guidance
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Partner to Develop Low-Carbon Hydrogen Production in the Normandy ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Xeris Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment of Its Phase 1 Study of Levothyroxine (XP-8121)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm, ISS, Recommends Xeris Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Transaction With Strongbridge Biopharma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Gvoke Kit for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycemia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Xeris Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Its Patent Estate
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten