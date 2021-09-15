checkAd

Alex Purdy to Discuss Ford Connected Services Growth at Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 21:00  |  31   |   |   

Alex Purdy, Ford’s director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Chris McNally at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Purdy will discuss how the company is delivering on the Ford+ plan to drive growth in connected services. He’ll explain how Ford is doing that by building software capabilities and partnering with other tech companies to develop always-on customer relationships and experiences that get better over time; creating recurring revenue streams; expanding Ford’s addressable market; and creating value for customers, the company and other Ford stakeholders.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Ford Motor Company!
Long
Basispreis 11,58€
Hebel 9,67
Ask 1,39
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 14,55€
Hebel 7,26
Ask 0,13
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Participants can view the webcast online. Information about the event is also available at shareholder.ford.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of connected, increasingly electrified passenger and commercial vehicles: Ford trucks, utility vehicles, vans and cars, and Lincoln luxury vehicles. The company is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, connected vehicle services and mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

Ford Motor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ROUNDUP: Ford bestätigt massiven Stellenabbau in Nordamerika und Asien
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alex Purdy to Discuss Ford Connected Services Growth at Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum Alex Purdy, Ford’s director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, will participate in a fireside chat with autos analyst Chris McNally at the Evercore ISI Autotech & AI Forum at 11:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 22. Purdy will discuss how …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Appoints Adam H. Brown and John P. McCarthy as ...
Definitive Healthcare Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Carlisle Companies Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
Dutch Bros Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrFord, Argo AI, and Walmart to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service in Three U.S. Cities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09:08 Uhr3 Value-Aktien, die im September für langfristige Investments besonders interessant sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.09.21Aktien New York: Kursverluste nach gutem Auftakt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Moderate Gewinne nach Jobdaten und EZB-Aussagen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 09.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Ford Pro Builds Accomplished Leadership Team Focused on Success of Commercial and Government Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21US-Autobauer Ford stellt Produktion in Indien ein - Milliardenschwere Belastung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Ford Restructures India Operations: Plans to Grow Ford Business Solutions; Serve Customers with Iconic Global Vehicles; Cease Local Vehicle Manufacturing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Lisa Drake to Discuss Ford’s Plans to Lead in the Electric Revolution at Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Bitcoin, Apple, Ford, Spotify, Netflix, Hyzon Motors, Softbank, Munich Re, Zooplus, Nordex - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte