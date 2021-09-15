Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on October 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).
The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 3958264. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 4594786.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
