Avicanna Completes Registration and Commercial Export of its Evidence-Based CBD Dermacosmetics Brand, Pura Earth, in Ecuador

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that it has completed product registration and its first commercial export of its Pura Earth branded dermacosmetics products in Ecuador.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS/

The initial export includes four SKUs of the Pura Earth branded products that have been manufactured in Colombia under GMP conditions and will be commercialized and distributed through a partnership with Spenta S.A. through retail and e-commerce channels. The CBD dermacosmetics have also been registered and approved for sales as consumer cosmetics products by the Ecuadorian health authorities, Agencia Nacional de Regulación, Control y Vigilancia Sanitaria (“ARCSA”).

Pura Earth and the Potential of CBD Skincare

The Pura Earth product formulations have been developed and optimized to deliver purified, THC-free cannabidiol (“CBD”) in synergistic combinations with other natural ingredients known to provide specific functional benefits in skincare 1 - 2. CBD has been shown to promote skin health by inducing antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-apoptotic responses that could be beneficial for a variety of dermatological conditions as eczema or atopic dermatitis 1-3. In addition, CBD can down-regulate the activity of cells that are critical in the production of skin oils and therefore may dampen the production in acne-prone skin4.

Three (3) out of the four (4) Pura Earth products are dermatologist tested to ensure there are no occurrences of skin irritation or sensitization, they are demonstrated to have physical and chemical stability and each have a shelf life of at least two (2) years. The formulations have been optimized over the last three (3) years through Avicanna’s R&D infrastructure, to increase CBD uptake into the skin and address various consumer needs. In addition to the completed clinical trials all Pura Earth products are not tested on animals and are vegan.