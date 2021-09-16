The Alkaline Water Company Enters New Era of E-Commerce Sales

This new partnership will be managed by The Alkaline Water Company’s new Director of E-Commerce, Chris Pitman. Mr. Pitman most recently served as director of e-commerce and digital merchandising with Essentia, where he helped grow the brand’s overall e-commerce channel sales performance by over 160% over a three-year period. In his new role at Alkaline88, Mr. Pitman will leverage the full-service capabilities of the Company’s new e-commerce agency which include overall strategy, on-platform marketing, and advertising, e-commerce specific content and optimization, and supply chain efficiency.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a turnkey E-Commerce agency which specializes in the management of Amazon, Walmart.com, and other major retailers’ digital marketplaces.

“We are making a stronger push than ever before into the e-commerce channel. As consumers continue to embrace digital shopping for groceries, e-commerce is a channel with significant upside potential for Alkaline88,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’ve continuously expanded our presence in the traditional grocery channel, and we will keep doing so, but the events of 2020 and 2021 have shown us definitively that online beverage buying habits are here to stay. eMarketer found that food and beverage was by far the fastest-growing e-commerce category in the US in 2020 and forecasts 151.5 million US digital grocery buyers by 2024 vs. 92.3 million in 2019.”

Wright went on to say, “Chris Pitman brings us the in-house capabilities that we had previously been lacking to capitalize on this opportunity. He has been in the beverage industry for almost a decade now and has shown success leading a team that helped significantly grow e-commerce sales for Essentia. Chris’s knowledge and our new partnership with an industry-proven e-commerce agency will allow us to establish our brand with the major retailers in this channel. We believe the e-commerce channel can meaningfully contribute to sales within 18 months.”