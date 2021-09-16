checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company Enters New Era of E-Commerce Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:15  |  53   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a turnkey E-Commerce agency which specializes in the management of Amazon, Walmart.com, and other major retailers’ digital marketplaces.

This new partnership will be managed by The Alkaline Water Company’s new Director of E-Commerce, Chris Pitman. Mr. Pitman most recently served as director of e-commerce and digital merchandising with Essentia, where he helped grow the brand’s overall e-commerce channel sales performance by over 160% over a three-year period. In his new role at Alkaline88, Mr. Pitman will leverage the full-service capabilities of the Company’s new e-commerce agency which include overall strategy, on-platform marketing, and advertising, e-commerce specific content and optimization, and supply chain efficiency.

“We are making a stronger push than ever before into the e-commerce channel. As consumers continue to embrace digital shopping for groceries, e-commerce is a channel with significant upside potential for Alkaline88,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “We’ve continuously expanded our presence in the traditional grocery channel, and we will keep doing so, but the events of 2020 and 2021 have shown us definitively that online beverage buying habits are here to stay. eMarketer found that food and beverage was by far the fastest-growing e-commerce category in the US in 2020 and forecasts 151.5 million US digital grocery buyers by 2024 vs. 92.3 million in 2019.”

Wright went on to say, “Chris Pitman brings us the in-house capabilities that we had previously been lacking to capitalize on this opportunity. He has been in the beverage industry for almost a decade now and has shown success leading a team that helped significantly grow e-commerce sales for Essentia. Chris’s knowledge and our new partnership with an industry-proven e-commerce agency will allow us to establish our brand with the major retailers in this channel. We believe the e-commerce channel can meaningfully contribute to sales within 18 months.”

Seite 1 von 4
Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Alkaline Water Company Enters New Era of E-Commerce Sales The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and The Clean Beverage Company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a turnkey …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21The Alkaline Water Company to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21The Alkaline Water Company’s C-Store Sales Up 228% in Current Fiscal Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Alkaline88 Available Soon In 9 Major U.S. Airports
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten