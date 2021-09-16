checkAd

USANA Health Sciences Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook; Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) today announced preliminary third quarter results and updated outlook for fiscal year 2021. The Company currently anticipates third quarter 2021 net sales to range between $265 and $270 million, which compares with $299 million in the prior-year period. Earnings per share for the quarter are expected to range between $1.28 and $1.33, which compares with $1.44 during the third quarter of 2020.

“Our sales results for the third quarter have been softer than we anticipated, largely because of increased disruptions and lockdowns in several of our markets due to the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Guest, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “These disruptions have affected our customers and salesforce and, in some cases, our ability to operate and ship products. In some markets, we have had to postpone or cancel certain planned business events and activities. In other markets, we have delayed the introduction of new product offerings until 2022. These collective challenges have made it difficult to generate the level of sales activity we were expecting following the short-term sales incentive program offered in the second quarter. Finally, less favorable currency exchange rates also impacted our results during the third quarter and contributed to our adjusted sales outlook for the remainder of the year.

“As a result of these third quarter developments, we are revising our outlook for 2021. Despite these challenges, we are on track to deliver another record sales year with sales growth in the range of 4% to 6% versus the prior year.”

 

Q3 2021
Preliminary
Results

Revised
Full-Year 2021
Guidance Range

Previous
Full-Year 2021
Guidance Range

Net sales

$265 - $270 million

$1.18 - $1.20 billion

$1.24 - $1.28 billion

EPS - diluted

$1.28 - $1.33

$5.80 - $6.00

$6.15 - $6.50

The Company’s third quarter ends on October 2, 2021 and final results for the period are expected to be released after the close of market on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The Company’s preliminary financial results and views on market trends observed in the third quarter of 2021 are based on information available as of the date of this release.

