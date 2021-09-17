DGAP-News Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
News Release
Adds Alfred Lau to its Board of Directors
Vancouver, British Columbia, September 16, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU NASDAQ: BRCN) a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, is pleased to announce the results from its 2021 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 15, 2021. All of the seven nominees set out in Burcon's management proxy circular dated July 28, 2021 proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were elected to the board. Each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Burcon or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, unless his or her office is earlier vacated in accordance with Burcon's by-laws or with applicable law.
The results of the voting on the election of the directors are as follows:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Non Votes
|Rosanna Chau
|36,677,646
|94.31
|2,211,052
|5.69
|2,938,249
|David Lorne John Tyrrell
|37,498,243
|96.42
|1,390,455
|3.58
|2,938,249
|Alan Chan
|37,606,911
|96.70
|1,281,787
|3.30
|2,938,249
|J. Douglas Gilpin
|36,712,668
|94.40
|2,176,030
|5.60
|2,938,249
|Peter H. Kappel
|37,933,399
|97.54
|955,299
|2.46
|2,938,249
|Debora S. Fang
|37,464,659
|96.34
|1,424,039
|3.66
|2,938,249
|Jeanne McCaherty
|38,447,442
|98.87
|441,256
|1.13
|2,938,249
Shareholders of the Corporation also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation and the restricted share unit plan.
Wertpapier
