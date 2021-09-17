checkAd

Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

17.09.2021

Burcon Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Adds Alfred Lau to its Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia, September 16, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU NASDAQ: BRCN) a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, is pleased to announce the results from its 2021 annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 15, 2021. All of the seven nominees set out in Burcon's management proxy circular dated July 28, 2021 proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were elected to the board. Each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Burcon or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, unless his or her office is earlier vacated in accordance with Burcon's by-laws or with applicable law.

The results of the voting on the election of the directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Non Votes
Rosanna Chau 36,677,646 94.31 2,211,052 5.69 2,938,249
David Lorne John Tyrrell 37,498,243 96.42 1,390,455 3.58 2,938,249
Alan Chan 37,606,911 96.70 1,281,787 3.30 2,938,249
J. Douglas Gilpin 36,712,668 94.40 2,176,030 5.60 2,938,249
Peter H. Kappel 37,933,399 97.54 955,299 2.46 2,938,249
Debora S. Fang 37,464,659 96.34 1,424,039 3.66 2,938,249
Jeanne McCaherty 38,447,442 98.87 441,256 1.13 2,938,249
 

Shareholders of the Corporation also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation and the restricted share unit plan.

