checkAd

Amazon Career Day 2021 More Than 1 Million People Apply for Jobs at Amazon

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 12:00  |  15   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that over 1 million people applied for a job at Amazon as part of Career Day 2021. The virtual event attracted job seekers from more than 170 countries around the world. In the span of 24 hours, more than 2,000 Amazon recruiters offered 30,000 individual career coaching sessions with participants. The recruiters provided job seekers with professional advice to start, transition, or grow their careers—whether they wanted to work at Amazon or elsewhere.

“We know a lot of people are looking for work right now, and many more are hoping to change their careers,” said Beth Galetti, Amazon’s senior vice president of People eXperience and Technology. “We are paying close attention to this and we feel uniquely positioned to help—not only because of the tens of thousands of jobs that we have open, but also for the opportunity we offer people to build a meaningful career. We think Amazon is a great place to work for those who crave the freedom to invent, the chance to make a big impact, and an inclusive workplace to do so. We are glad so many people joined Career Day to learn more about the jobs we have to offer.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.264,69€
Hebel 14,82
Ask 1,96
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.703,65€
Hebel 14,82
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Highlights from Amazon Career Day in the United States include:

  • More than 220,000 job seekers visited the event site and had the chance to receive advice from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, top Wall Street executive Carla Harris, New York Times best-selling author David Epstein, and many more.
  • Since announcing Career Day 2021 on September 1, Amazon has received more than 500,000 job applications for corporate, tech, and hourly roles in the U.S. Some of the most popular positions among job seekers for tech roles were software development, IT, support engineers, and operations management.
  • Participants joined from all 50 states and had the opportunity to learn directly from Amazon employees about the 40,000 open corporate and tech roles and the 125,000 open jobs in Amazon’s Operations network.
  • Amazon recruiters offered more than 20,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions to help attendees prepare for their next job—including hundreds of additional sessions specifically for Amazon employees in our Operations network looking to grow their careers.

Working at Amazon

All Amazon regular full-time employees receive the same core benefits, regardless of their role, level, or position—from the company’s executives to front-line employees. This includes health coverage starting on the employee’s first day on the job, a 401(k) plan with a company match, up to 20 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents, and more. In addition, eligible employees have access to company-subsidized training opportunities including Career Choice, which pays for full college tuition as well as GEDs, high school diplomas, and associate degrees for hourly employees.

Amazon was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers, and currently ranks No. 2 on the World’s Best Employers list from Forbes and on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Amazon was also selected by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. The company was awarded a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes the best workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community, and granted the Lee Anderson Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Award for excellence in hiring, training, and retaining veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses. Amazon was also named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: Customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Career Day 2021 More Than 1 Million People Apply for Jobs at Amazon Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that over 1 million people applied for a job at Amazon as part of Career Day 2021. The virtual event attracted job seekers from more than 170 countries around the world. In the span of 24 hours, more than 2,000 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
GE Renewable Energy, Fraunhofer IGCV, and voxeljet AG Plan to Develop World’s Largest Sand Binder ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
T-Mobile US Appoints Mark W. Nelson as New Executive Vice President and General Counsel
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
Archer Aviation Announces Closing of Business Combination with Atlas Crest Investment Corp. to ...
Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Basic Energy Services Assets From Chapter 11 ...
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.09.21Aktien: Amazon vs Apple – wer gewinnt?
Dennis Austinat | Kommentare
15.09.21Champions League bei Amazon:  Viele Experten, keine Panne
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.213 Aktien, die man bedenkenlos bis 2030 halten kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.09.213 E-Commerce-Aktien, die in diesem September besonders interessant sind
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.09.21Amazon Announces Plans to Hire Over 7,500 Employees in Several Cities and Towns Across Arizona
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Umfrage: Corona verändert Einkauf von Lebensmitteln
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Amazon Announces Plans to Hire 125,000 Employees in Hundreds of Cities and Towns Across America
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: SAP und Software AG schwächeln im Zuge von Oracle-Zahlen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Alibaba-Aktie: Ist das der nächste Tiefschlag?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.09.2179,8 % Umsatzexplosion: Diese Aktie besitzt eine große Zukunft!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare