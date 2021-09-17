checkAd

Vior Confirms High-Grade Gold Potential at Belleterre, QC with up to 274.9 g/t Au in Surface Sampling

Autor: Accesswire
17.09.2021   

Vior to host a webcast with 6ix on September 30, 2021 at 12:00pm EST to provide a Corporate update with a focus on the exploration program at Belleterre. Register HERE for the webcast.

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Vior Inc. ("Vior"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) is pleased to announce field exploration results that demonstrate the high-grade gold potential at its district-scale Belleterre gold project ("Belleterre") in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region of Quebec. Of 1,328 samples completed during the Summer 2021 exploration program at Belleterre and currently being processed at the laboratory, these first gold results consist of a targeted validation sampling process where lab results were expedited in preparation for the upcoming Phase 1 Fall drill program. The Vior technical team's objective is to validate the presence of gold grades and the precise locations of historic gold showings in the Brownfield areas at Belleterre. The results indicate that out of 38 samples recently sent to the laboratory, the three highest grade samples returned respectively 274.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), 121.3 g/t Au and 77.4 g/t Au. Another 17 samples contained values between 66.5 g/t Au and 10 g/t Au with all but one of the remaining samples containing gold content (see Table 1 and maps below). In addition, these results validate over 10 historic gold showings and confirm the high exploration potential at Belleterre.

Mark Fedosiewich, President & CEO of Vior, stated, "These field results are exciting and confirm the presence of significant gold from the historical showings. We also know that previous drill programs in the Brownfield areas at Belleterre were only undertaken to shallow depths and were non continuous along strike. These results validate the hard work of the exploration and management team through 2021 to consolidate this highly prospective mining camp, and we are encouraged more than ever that Belleterre offers a tremendous exploration opportunity for our shareholders."

Vior is also pleased to release the results of its high-resolution magnetic survey (see Figure 1) covering the entire Belleterre Project. This high-resolution magnetic survey is a valuable exploration tool that will help Vior's exploration team focus on the continuities of the main gold bearing structures within the known historical high-grade zones along strike and at depth including past producing Belleterre gold mine with a historic production of 2.18 Mt at 10.7 g/t Au (source DV-89-01 from MRNQ: Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles du Québec) and Aubelle deposit with a non 43-101 compliant current resource of 353.7 Kt at 3.6 g/t Au (source DV-89-01 from MRNQ). This helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Novatem Inc., of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC for a total of 6,750 linear kilometers with line spacing every 50 meters.

Wertpapier


