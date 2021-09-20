checkAd

Ammpower Takes Next Step Towards Port Infrastructure Construction - Hires Veteran Industry Leader in Ammonia Plant Manufacturing

Mr. Pattabathula Will Be Responsible for Creation of Green Ammonia Plants in Conjunction With Ammpower's Global Business Opportunities

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce the appointment of Venkat Pattabathula as Director - Ammonia Production Processes. Mr. Pattabathula has more than 35 years of experience in the nitrogen manufacturing industry in various parts of the world, including Asia, North America, and Australia. He has extensive experience in process design, engineering, and operation of world-scale ammonia/urea projects.

Mr. Pattabathula has been involved with a number of major ammonia plant projects from concept to commissioning including:

  1. Dyno Nobel, Waggaman, Louisiana (2,500 metric tons per day);
  2. Incitec Pivot, Moranbah, QLD, Australia (500 metric tons per day);
  3. SABIC, Al-Jubail, Saudi Arabia (1,700 metric tons per day); and
  4. KRIBHCO, Hazara India (two - 1,500 metric tons per day units).

In each project, Mr. Pattabathula played a key role in the construction of the ammonia plant, from feasibility study, technology evaluation, process design, HAZID/HAZOP (PHA) studies, pre-commissioning and commissioning to accountability and performance guarantees.

Mr. Pattabathula has published more than 130 papers focusing on ammonia, urea process safety, plant incidents, and technology developments and has been recognized as a Google Scholar.

Gary Benninger, CEO of AmmPower, states, "We are extremely pleased to welcome Venkat to our team. His wealth of big project experience will prove invaluable as AmmPower moves forward in our quest to create a greener world."

Mr. Pattabathula comments, "Having built many large ammonia plants over my career, I am excited at the opportunity to extend my knowledge base to AmmPower to help empower a green world. Ammonia has traditionally been a large CO2 contributor, and the chance to create clean ammonia to help with fertilizers, fueling ships and moving green hydrogen with AmmPower is a great step forward in my career. I look forward to my role as Director - Ammonia Production Processes with this incredible company."

Mr. Pattabathula is a chartered professional engineer (CPE) of Engineers Australia, and a registred professional engineer of Queensland (RPEQ). In addition, Ventkat holds a post-graduate degree (M.Tech) in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and a certificate from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). Mr. Pattabathula resides in Brisbane, Australia.

