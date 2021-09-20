checkAd

Europcar Mobility Group Filing of the Proposed Tender Offer for the Company’s Shares by the Consortium Led by Volkswagen

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR):

As announced on July 28, 2021, Green Mobility Holding SA, a special-purpose company controlled by a consortium led by Volkswagen Group and also consisting of Attestor Capital LLP and Pon Holdings BV, has filed today a cash tender offer at a price of €0.50 per share, plus a potential earn-out of €0.01 per share if the 90% squeeze-out threshold is reached at the end of the offer (including dividends), for the Company’s securities (the “Offer”). This filing has been the subject of a notice of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) No. 221C2447 dated this day, available on the AMF’s website (https://www.amf-france.org/fr). The draft Offer remains subject to the review by the AMF.

On September 17, 2021, the Company’s board of directors, in its reasoned opinion on the Offer, unanimously determined that the Offer is in the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and recommended that the Company’s shareholders tender their shares to the Offer.

This opinion was given after examination of the report of the independent expert appointed by the board of directors (Ledouble), which concluded that the financial terms of the Offer were fair, and on the recommendation of the ad hoc committee composed of a majority of independent directors.

The draft offer document of Green Mobility Holding as well as the Company’s draft response document to the Offer, containing in particular the reasoned opinion of the board of directors and the report of the independent expert, have been the subject of specific press releases and are available on the AMF’s website and on the websites of the Volkswagen Group and of the Company (https://investors.europcar-group.com/contemplated-tender-offer), respectively.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light", equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Professional, Leisure and Proximity - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website:
 www.europcar-mobility-group.com

Wertpapier


