London (ots) - - New study reveals that 62% of Brits now consider the

environmental impact of different modes of transport when deciding how to get

from A to B



- And over a quarter (28%) said they are willing to pay more to go electric; 26%

would pay up to 5% more





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

- News comes as FREE NOW UK becomes the first leading ride-hailing app to offercustomers electric taxis by default- Chris "Kammy" Kamara features in new FREE NOW ad, "DashKam, highlighting thedifferent electric options available to customersNew research released today by ride-hailing app FREE NOW has revealed howconsumer demand for eco-options is ever-growing - with nearly two thirds (62%)of the nation factoring in sustainability when it comes to selecting a mode ofpublic or private transport, and almost nine out of ten (87%) admitting they areworried about climate change.The news comes as FREE NOW becomes the first leading ride-hailing app in the UKto offer customers electric taxis by default as part of its Green Pledgecommitment to champion a more sustainable future. In an industry-first move FREENOW will switch from diesel and petrol cars to make electric vehicles thedefault first option for customers.This change will be a welcome addition for Brits with almost all of thosesurveyed (97%) saying that businesses should make it easier to adopt greenerhabits through their services, and three in five (60%) confirming that theywould prefer electric to be the default option offered by taxi apps, even if itcosts them extra. Over a quarter (28%) say they are happy to pay more to travelin an electric taxi, with a similar number (26%) prepared to cough up up to 5%more than the fixed price of a journey.Ahead of the forthcoming ULEZ expansion in the capital, 60% of those surveyednationwide also think there are too many private cars on the road - nearly 1 in5 (17%) say that private car dependency is one of the main transport issues intheir area.The findings also show that the younger generations are more likely to haveclimate change at the top of their agenda, with those aged 29 and under mostconcerned about sustainability when they select a mode of transport (71%),compared to less than half (46%) of people aged 60-69.FREE NOW has recently recorded a huge demand from the public for environmentallyfriendly transport choices, with trips in electric vehicles soaring by 135%between Jan and September 2021 and 35% more electric vehicle taxi driversjoining the app.Mariusz Zabrocki, UK General Manager at FREE NOW comments: "Making electricvehicles the default taxi option for customers forms part of our wider Green