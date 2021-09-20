THE GRETA EFFECT NEARLY TWO THIRDS OF BRITS NOW CONSIDER SUSTAINABILITY WHEN CHOOSING HOW TO TRAVEL
London (ots) - - New study reveals that 62% of Brits now consider the
environmental impact of different modes of transport when deciding how to get
from A to B
- And over a quarter (28%) said they are willing to pay more to go electric; 26%
would pay up to 5% more
- News comes as FREE NOW UK becomes the first leading ride-hailing app to offer
customers electric taxis by default
- Chris "Kammy" Kamara features in new FREE NOW ad, "DashKam, highlighting the
different electric options available to customers
New research released today by ride-hailing app FREE NOW has revealed how
consumer demand for eco-options is ever-growing - with nearly two thirds (62%)
of the nation factoring in sustainability when it comes to selecting a mode of
public or private transport, and almost nine out of ten (87%) admitting they are
worried about climate change.
The news comes as FREE NOW becomes the first leading ride-hailing app in the UK
to offer customers electric taxis by default as part of its Green Pledge
commitment to champion a more sustainable future. In an industry-first move FREE
NOW will switch from diesel and petrol cars to make electric vehicles the
default first option for customers.
This change will be a welcome addition for Brits with almost all of those
surveyed (97%) saying that businesses should make it easier to adopt greener
habits through their services, and three in five (60%) confirming that they
would prefer electric to be the default option offered by taxi apps, even if it
costs them extra. Over a quarter (28%) say they are happy to pay more to travel
in an electric taxi, with a similar number (26%) prepared to cough up up to 5%
more than the fixed price of a journey.
Ahead of the forthcoming ULEZ expansion in the capital, 60% of those surveyed
nationwide also think there are too many private cars on the road - nearly 1 in
5 (17%) say that private car dependency is one of the main transport issues in
their area.
The findings also show that the younger generations are more likely to have
climate change at the top of their agenda, with those aged 29 and under most
concerned about sustainability when they select a mode of transport (71%),
compared to less than half (46%) of people aged 60-69.
FREE NOW has recently recorded a huge demand from the public for environmentally
friendly transport choices, with trips in electric vehicles soaring by 135%
between Jan and September 2021 and 35% more electric vehicle taxi drivers
joining the app.
Mariusz Zabrocki, UK General Manager at FREE NOW comments: "Making electric
vehicles the default taxi option for customers forms part of our wider Green
