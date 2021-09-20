checkAd

Founder Jeff Maser Steps Down as CEO and Director and Joins Advisory Board; Richard Gillis Appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer, Tinley USA and Joins Newly Created Office of The CEO

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“Tinley’s”, or the ”Company”) is pleased to announce that beverage industry veteran Richard Gillis has been appointed to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, Tinley USA. Mr. Gillis previously served as President, Tinley Western USA, where he oversaw the buildout of the Company’s 20,000 square foot co-packing facility and the launch of several Company-branded beverages. The Company also announces that Founder and CEO, Jeff Maser, has stepped down from his role as CEO and director and will join the Company’s advisory board. Rick Gillis, together with Directors Ted Zittell and Douglas Fulton, have formed an Office of the CEO to manage all corporate activities with company management on an interim basis while a search for a CEO is underway.

Prior to joining Tinley, Rick Gillis served as General Manager, Coca-Cola Enterprises for the Southwest US. In this capacity, Mr. Gillis oversaw thousands of employees in multiple bottling, distribution and sales facilities for one of the company’s largest regional business units. He subsequently served as President of Young’s Market Company which, under his tenure, was the second-largest beverage alcohol distributor in the Western USA. With Tinley’s state of the art cannabis beverage facility experiencing increases in capacity utilization, Mr. Gillis is now best positioned to leverage his extensive experience with scaled beverage operations help lead Tinley’s to its next phase of growth.

Jeff Maser founded the Company in 2015 with a vision to create premium, adult-style beverages that can be enjoyed as alternatives to alcoholic beverages. Working with formulators from the world’s leading beverage alcohol companies over the course of several years, Jeff created low-calorie, non-alcoholic versions of popular adult beverages including ready-to-drink Gin & Tonic, Paloma, Moscow Mule and Lime Margarita, as well as multi-serve Coconut Rum, Cinnamon Whisky, Amaretto and Coffee Liqueurs. All of these formulations contain distilled botanicals and non-cannabis-derived botanical terpenes and are non-alcoholic. As non-cannabis-infused formulations, these products are sold in mainstream grocery, c-store and on premise accounts in the United States and Canada. The Company also sells, or is in the process of manufacturing for sale, cannabis-infused formats through cannabis-licensed manufacturers and distributors.

