First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0078 Per Share for October

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 22:30  |  49   |   |   

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: FIV) has declared the Fund’s regularly scheduled monthly common share distribution in the amount of $0.0078 per share payable on October 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 4, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be October 1, 2021. The monthly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV):

     

Distribution per share:

   

$

0.0078

 

Distribution Rate based on the September 17, 2021 NAV of $9.72:

   

 

0.96

%

Distribution Rate based on the September 17, 2021 closing market price of $9.63:

   

 

0.97

%

 

The majority, and possibly all, of this distribution will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Fund. A portion of this distribution may come from net short-term realized capital gains or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has approved the liquidation and termination of the Fund on December 15, 2021 (the “Termination Date”). The governing documents of the Fund provide that the Fund will terminate on or prior to February 1, 2022. In accordance with its early termination, the Fund’s common shares of beneficial interest (the “Common Shares”) are expected to cease trading on the NYSE on or about December 9, 2021 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on or about December 10, 2021. The Fund anticipates making its final liquidating distribution on or about the Termination Date to holders of the Fund’s Common Shares of record on December 13, 2021. Shareholder approval is not required for the Fund’s early termination.

