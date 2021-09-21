checkAd

SSIMWAVE Selects Verimatrix Code Protection to Prevent Reverse Engineering of its Award-Winning Video Experience Platform

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Ontario, Canada-based SSIMWAVE Inc. is one of its latest customers to integrate Verimatrix Code Protection technology.

IP theft is a growing threat to organizations worldwide. The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property estimates that costs from IP losses are as high as $600 billion annually.

“Verimatrix has a lengthy and successful history in the media and entertainment space, so it made sense to turn to their code protection technologies,” said Peter Olijnyk, Vice President of Engineering at SSIMWAVE. “When you’re protecting the core foundation of your platform, Verimatrix’s transparent and timely process for getting up and running – not to mention in about a day or so – was reassuring and provides peace of mind for SSIMWAVE and our customers.”

A video quality innovator, SSIMWAVE evaluated numerous vendors and decided to integrate Verimatrix to safeguard its platform that ensures smooth video operations, distribution and optimization for streaming service providers, studios, content owners and content distributors.

“As an Emmy award-winning technology provider recognized for significantly impacting television technology and engineering, SSIMWAVE knows it’s critical to choose the best possible security partner to protect our patented technologies against decompiling and inspection techniques frequently used by cybercriminals,” Olijnyk continued. “Video creators and streaming providers need to manage any degradations in video quality due to compression and other factors – and SSIMWAVE’s SSIMPLUS algorithm uniquely helps measure and understand that degradation and find the balance between cost savings and delivering the quality that viewers expect. In today’s world of everywhere entertainment, that’s highly valuable technology that demands proven protection. Verimatrix’s Code Protection technology, ease of integration and customer service were excellent.”

SSIMWAVE stands as the first technology provider capable of virtualizing and measuring how humans perceive video and applying its intelligence to real-world experiences. It provides fast, accurate and consistent measurements at every point from source to screen – through every delivery system, on every device, using a consistent 0-100 linear scoring metric. It’s this measurement that allows for the optimization that is so highly coveted.

“With core technologies that have helped power many of the biggest names in entertainment for decades, Verimatrix is pleased to now announce integrations of our Code Protection technology into platforms that service other areas of the video user experience,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “We see working with leaders such as SSIMWAVE as a natural progression for our business – helping protect the IP of fellow innovators within the vast media and entertainment space. Verimatrix understands the necessity of properly marrying user experience and IP integrity.”

About SSIMWAVE
 SSIMWAVE was founded in 2013 creating the Video Experience Automation category to enable assessment of video quality at scale so that video streaming services could reduce their distribution expenses and stop worrying about quality drop-offs and the high operational cost of traditional video assurance processes. The SSIMPLUS quality metric powers our VQ Dial and Video Intelligence Suite products in order for customers to enjoy the peace of mind that comes from the only end-to-end solution that is correlated to human vision. We are located in Waterloo, Canada where we serve some of the largest media and entertainment customers around the world. Visit www.ssimwave.com.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

