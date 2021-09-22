checkAd

Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle Electrified Powertrain Solutions for Global Markets

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, and Jing-Jin Electric (JJE), a Chinese electrified propulsion leader in components, assemblies and systems for global automotive and commercial vehicle customers, have signed a broad, global strategic collaboration partnership agreement to accelerate the development of industry-leading electrified powertrain solutions for global commercial vehicles.

The companies will leverage JJE’s leadership in electric motor and inverter development and its strong presence in the Chinese commercial vehicle electrified powertrain market, while harnessing Allison’s deep experience and investments in fully electric and electric hybrid commercial duty propulsion systems, commercial vehicle duty cycle expertise, global OEM relationships, and a worldwide distributors and dealers channel.

Allison brings more than 100 years of experience in building reliable and valued propulsion solutions, including two decades of electrified propulsion systems development and commercialization. JJE brings more than 10 years of experience in industry leading electric motors and power electronics, as well as central and direct drive electrified propulsion architectures.

The combined capabilities will enable the strategic collaboration partnership to offer innovative and reliable electrified propulsion solutions, to commercial vehicle manufacturers around the world. The partnership will further allow both parties to benefit from a global manufacturing presence and service networks to support customers in local markets. Together, the companies will further define product portfolio scope, manufacturing locations and supporting resources to be provided by each party. In addition, Allison has committed to provide debt financing in support of JJE North America’s commercial vehicle electric drive product development, testing and manufacturing acceleration efforts.

“The growing needs of our OEM customers and end-user vehicle owners for highly efficient electrified propulsion solutions is what drives our pursuit of innovation. We continually strive to develop solutions that will meet our mission to help our customers work more efficiently and Improve the Way the World Works,” said David S. Graziosi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allison Transmission, Inc. “Both Allison and JJE share a common goal of developing and supporting industry-leading fully integrated electrified propulsion systems and this collaboration will uniquely position us to meet the growing demands and needs of the marketplace.”

