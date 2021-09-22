checkAd

Embracer Group enters into an agreement to acquire Bytex

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 08:52  |  23   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive ("Saber")[1] , has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Bytex Limited Liability Company from its current owners. Bytex is a reputable Quality Assurance ("QA") and Work for hire-developer studio based in Saransk, Russia. Through the acquisition, Saber adds capabilities by onboarding a skilled team of more than 240 employees. 

[1] Acquired through Embracer's wholly owned subsidiary Embracer Group Lager 2 AB and will be part of the Saber Interactive Group.

"We have worked with Bytex for many years and they've been a fantastic partner during our growth in the last 14 months. I'm thrilled they are now part of the Saber family, and hope they are a resource for the wider Embracer Group" says Andrey Iones, COO and co-founder of Saber Interactive.

Background and rationale

Bytex is a veteran studio based in Saransk, Russia The company was established in 2004 by Dmitri Karasev, who today continues to lead the company as its CEO. Bytex is currently comprised of approximately 240 employees, with 190 being engineers.

Bytex offers full QA capabilities throughout the game development process across all platforms. The team has worked on many successful projects together with Saber including SnowRunner, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 and World War Z.

The company was owned by a combination of the founder, current management, and other investors. Within Embracer Group, Bytex will operate as a subsidiary under Saber. With a strong presence in Russia and throughout Eastern Europe, the acquisition of Bytex further strengthens Saber's footprint in the region.

"Having worked alongside Saber for years, it's become obvious that we share the same work ethic and love for games," said Dmitri Karasev, CEO and co-founder of Bytex. "Joining Andrey and his team feels like a natural evolution, so we look forward to supporting Saber`s studios as well as collaborating with other developers across Embracer Group."

Purchase PriceThe parties have agreed not to disclose specific terms due to commercial reasons. The terms and conditions for the acquisition are in line with previous Embracer transactions.

Completion of the transaction

Transaction is subject to certain conditions and is estimated to be completed by the end of September 2021.

Advisers

Ernst & Young AB is providing transaction support and Baker McKenzie is acting as legal counsel to Embracer in the transaction.

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Wingefors, Co-founder and Group CEO Embracer Group AB
Tel: +46 708 47 19 78
E-mail: lars.wingefors@embracer.com

Andrey Iones, COO and Co-founder of Saber Interactive
E-mail: iones@saber3d.com

Dmitri Karasev, CEO of Bytex
E-mail: d.karasev@bytexgames.ru

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 80 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 8,500 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information:

https://embracer.com/investors/subscription/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/embracer-group-ab/r/embracer-group-enters-into-an-agreement-to-acquire-bytex,c3419148

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15049/3419148/1471260.pdf

Press Release - Embracer Group enters into an agreement to acquire Bytex

Kaffee jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Embracer Group enters into an agreement to acquire Bytex STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Embracer Group AB ("Embracer"), through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive ("Saber")[1] , has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Bytex Limited Liability Company from …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market worth $11,519 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Cardiopulmonary Bypass Equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.13% and will reach ...
Global Pain Management Therapeutics Market Revenue to Hit US$ 81.9 Billion by 2026 - Zion Market ...
Increasing Incidences of Cardiac Arrhythmias Raising Demand for Electrophysiology Medical Devices
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
At CAGR 5.41 %, Industrial Data Acquisitions Systems Market Size Will Reach USD 931.7 Million by ...
Bioinformatics Market worth $21.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
GitKraken Acquires BigBrassBand, Creator of Git Integration for Jira
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:00 UhrJDE Peet’s successfully prices inaugural USD 1.75 billion multi-tranche bond issue
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Luckin Coffee Files Annual Report for Fiscal 2020
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Luckin Coffee Announces Launch of Scheme of Arrangement in Compliance with RSA
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Luckin Coffee Enters into Binding Term Sheet to Settle U.S. Securities Class Action
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Founder Jeff Maser Steps Down as CEO and Director and Joins Advisory Board; Richard Gillis Appointed as President and Chief Operating Officer, Tinley USA and Joins Newly Created Office of The CEO
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Top Finalists announced for the 7th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2021
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
20.09.21Plug Power to Build Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility on the West Coast
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Glatfelter gibt Preiserhöhung von 12 % für Verbundfaserprodukte bekannt
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
16.09.21IEG: Sigep entwickelt sich mit dem italienischen Dolce in der Welt
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen