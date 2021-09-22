HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo SE Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE. HomeToGo SE Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Luxembourg, 22 September 2021 - HomeToGo SE ("HomeToGo"), a marketplace with the world's largest selection of alternative accommodation, today announced that its shares and warrants are now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols "HTG" and "HTGW", respectively. HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE, a special purpose acquisition company, closed their previously announced business combination on 21 September 2021 and the combined company now operates as HomeToGo.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-founder and CEO of HomeToGo: "Today marks an exciting new chapter for HomeToGo as we hit the pivotal milestone of joining the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a public company, we will be even better suited to make the world's incredible vacation homes easily accessible to everyone. HomeToGo is exceptionally positioned to seize a significant market opportunity as high-quality, multi-purpose and unique vacation rentals have become the new zeitgeist. Hitting this milestone is a testament to what we have built: the world's largest selection of alternative accommodation powered by a state-of-the-art product, engaging customer experience, strong relationships with our trusted partners and, most importantly, an outstanding team.

"I would like to thank our dedicated investors, the Lakestar SPAC I team, its shareholders and the PIPE investors for their support and trust in us throughout this exciting phase of our journey. Serving our customers with the right product while ensuring the success of our business partners has and always will be at our core. We are looking forward to creating long-term, sustainable value for all our stakeholders, and providing new technology solutions to our partners to make the entire alternative accommodation ecosystem even more successful."