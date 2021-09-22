checkAd

Royal Caribbean Group Releases 2020 "Seastainability" Report

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) published its 13th annual sustainability report, providing a comprehensive update on the company's sustainability efforts. In particular, the 2020 report documents that the company has met or exceeded nearly all of its 2020 sustainability targets.

"We believe that what gets measured gets better. Sustainability is a core area for our business, and this report reflects our successes and challenges over the past year," said Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "While I'm proud of the progress we have achieved, the importance of this area has grown exponentially. Consistent with our mantra of continuous improvement, we have significantly expanded our aspirations in this critical area and are setting even more aggressive goals for the coming years."

The report is organized into four main sections conveying Royal Caribbean Group's strategic approach to sustainability, from emissions reductions to supporting employees and crew in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's report also includes the latest Materiality Assessment as well as additional disclosures in line with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting metrics.

"We are living in an era of profound and interconnected changes, which call for bold and positive action. Our ESG work and goals are focused on ensuring we play a leadership role in contributing to a healthy and thriving workplace, society and environment," said Silvia M. Garrigo, Chief Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Officer, Royal Caribbean Group.

In 2016, in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the company set specific, ambitious and measurable 2020 sustainability targets to reduce its environmental footprint, increase sustainable tourism, respect for coastal communities and cultural heritage, and support WWF's global ocean conservation work. As of this year, Royal Caribbean Group has met or exceeded all of its 2020 goals, with the exception of the sustainable seafood sourcing target, which was impacted by global suspension of service from the pandemic.

The company is working to develop a new set of targets around the reduction of carbon emissions, the sustainable growth and development of our business, sustainable commodity sourcing and tourism, the elimination of single-use plastics, and waste management.

