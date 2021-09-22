checkAd

Timberline Identifies Major New IP Anomalies at the Windfall Target, Eureka Project, Nevada

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") released results of an Induced Polarization/Resistivity (IP) survey at its 100%-controlled Eureka Gold …

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") released results of an Induced Polarization/Resistivity (IP) survey at its 100%-controlled Eureka Gold Project in Nevada. The 2021 IP survey focused on the Windfall Trend in the northeast part of the property (Figure 1). The data have identified two major structural zones that appear to control strong chargeability anomalies that could be linked to the extensive gold and polymetallic systems in this part of the project.

Between 1975 and the early 1980s, the Windfall Mine produced approximately 112,000 oz of gold from oxidized ore from three open pits along a 2.5-kilometre (km) trend on claims owned by Timberline. Previous drilling and rock sampling by Timberline and other operators has encountered significant gold mineralization in and around the historic pits (see Company news releases dated August 8, 2018 and April 20, 2015). Zonge Geosciences, Inc. surveyed six lines of dipole-dipole IP totaling 25.2 line-km along the Windfall Trend. The 2021 IP survey complemented the 2020 IP survey, which focused on the Lookout Mountain Trend but included one line through the middle of the Windfall Trend.

The resistivity and chargeability data derived from the IP survey paint a clear picture of two parallel fault zones oriented generally north-south. These structures correspond well with existing geological mapping in the area, but the extent of the chargeable zones as well as a new target corridor to the west of historic mining are new information (Figure 2). IP chargeability anomalies are suggestive of the presence of sulfide minerals and/or organic carbon, both of which are commonly associated with Carlin-type gold deposits.

Dr. Steven Osterberg, Timberline's Vice President Exploration, remarked on the 2021 geophysical program, "We are very appreciative of the quality work by Zonge Geosciences and consulting geophysicist Jim Wright on our 2021 IP survey at Windfall. These IP anomalies at the Lookout Trend and the Windfall Trend are very large cohesive targets. They occur in similar settings, both occupying large-scale structural troughs and having significant mineralization flanking the chargeability highs on both the east and west. These large-scale geophysical anomalies may indicate significant sulfide mineralization associated with these large structures, demonstrating potential drivers or roots to the gold systems of which we are already aware. All of these targets reinforce our view of the huge potential of the Eureka Project, and we look forward to the remainder of our 2021 drill program, which is set to recommence in October."

