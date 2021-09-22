Timberline Identifies Major New IP Anomalies at the Windfall Target, Eureka Project, Nevada

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") released results of an Induced Polarization/Resistivity (IP) survey at its 100%-controlled Eureka Gold …

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") released results of an Induced Polarization/Resistivity (IP) survey at its 100%-controlled Eureka Gold …

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB:TLRS)(TSXV:TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") released results of an Induced Polarization/Resistivity (IP) survey at its 100%-controlled Eureka Gold Project in Nevada. The 2021 IP survey focused on the Windfall Trend in the northeast part of the property (Figure 1). The data have identified two major structural zones that appear to control strong chargeability anomalies that could be linked to the extensive gold and polymetallic systems in this part of the project. Between 1975 and the early 1980s, the Windfall Mine produced approximately 112,000 oz of gold from oxidized ore from three open pits along a 2.5-kilometre (km) trend on claims owned by Timberline. Previous drilling and rock sampling by Timberline and other operators has encountered significant gold mineralization in and around the historic pits (see Company news releases dated August 8, 2018 and April 20, 2015). Zonge Geosciences, Inc. surveyed six lines of dipole-dipole IP totaling 25.2 line-km along the Windfall Trend. The 2021 IP survey complemented the 2020 IP survey, which focused on the Lookout Mountain Trend but included one line through the middle of the Windfall Trend.