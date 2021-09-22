checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

22-Sep-2021 / 16:11 CET/CEST
Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

22 September 2021

2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dexus today confirmed details relating to its 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The 2021 AGM will be held virtually on Tuesday 19 October 2021, commencing at 2.00pm (AEDST). Registration will commence at 1.30pm (AEDST) via the AGM link available at www.dexus.com/AGM

The Notice of Annual General Meeting, letter to Security holders, a sample Proxy and Question Form and the Virtual Online Meeting Guide are attached and will be provided to Dexus Security holders today.

Dexus will provide hard copies of the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report to those investors who have requested them.

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
   
 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $42.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $17.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $25.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $14.6 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)
Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

Language: English
Company: Dexus Finance Pty Limited
264 George Street
2193 Sydney
Australia
Phone: +61 2 9017 1100
Fax: +61 2 9017 1101
E-mail: ir@dexus.com
Internet: www.dexus.com
ISIN: XS1961891220
WKN: A2RZHG
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1235337

 
01.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Changes to Group Management Committee
30.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 30 June 2021 distribution payment
