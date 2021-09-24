checkAd

Valbiotis Consolidates Its Development of Innovative Natural Health Solutions by Integrating the Exploration of Microalgae Produced in New Caledonia, Through an Exclusive Agreement With ADECAL-Technopole and IFREMER

Valbiotis (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), a French research and development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating of metabolic diseases, announces the consolidation of its development of innovative natural health solutions, by integrating the exploration of microalgae produced in New Caledonia, through an exclusive agreement with ADECAL-Technopole and IFREMER. This program should allow to develop a bank of high-potential strains selected by ADECAL-Technopole and IFREMER since 2013 in New Caledonia as part of the "AMICAL" joint research project.

Valbiotis will carry out the work necessary to demonstrate the health benefits of these microalgae strains at its preclinical platform in Riom, with a view to filing new patents. Once this scientific validation has been achieved, production will be ensured in New Caledonia for the industrial scale-up, thanks to existing and operational pilot infrastructure for which the technology and know-how will be transferred to private operators. For their marketing, these new health solutions will need to obtain "GRAS" regulatory status in the United States and "Novel Food" status in Europe. They may be incorporated into foodstuffs, presented in the form of food supplements or formulated as medical nutrition.

The tripartite agreement with ADECAL-Technopole and IFREMER provides for exclusive commercial exploitation rights of these microalgae for Valbiotis1. The microalgae market will grow at an annual rate of 3.5% to reach $3.8 billion by 20242.

Sébastien PELTIER, CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Valbiotis, comments: "This is a Research & Development program that has been close to my heart for many years and that I am delighted to be able to implement today with ADECAL-Technopole and IFREMER. The use of plant resources, both terrestrial and marine, can provide a solution to tomorrow's health needs. This growing market benefits from the strong worldwide demand for innovative, natural and effective molecules for health. Since the identification and combination of active plant substances is central to our expertise, it makes perfect sense to extend our know-how to marine biotechnologies and microalgae, the beneficial properties of which should lead to the filing of new patents. In addition, contributing to the development of an innovative microalgae production sector in New Caledonia, participating in local economic growth and enhancing the biodiversity of the lagoon in the long term are important sustainable development objectives for Valbiotis."

