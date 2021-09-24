Walmart and Sam’s Club Now Administering Booster Shots

Based on recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, Pfizer booster shots are now available six months after completion of the original series for those age 65+; residents in long-term care facilities; age 50-64 at high risk of COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions; age 18-49 at high risk of COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions; and people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting. Walmart and Sam’s Club are now administering Pfizer booster shots in more than 5,100 pharmacies around the country where supply allows.

In addition, Walmart has a role to play in supporting long-term care facilities and will provide support to administer boosters to those in facilities with in-store events and onsite events at skilled nursing facilities. Just as the company did before, Walmart and Sam’s Club will partner with community groups and local officials to administer vaccines and now boosters to eligible individuals in communities across the country, with a focus on rural and underserved areas. Last month, the CDC recommended third doses for immunocompromised individuals, which the company has been administering from the first day of launch. We continue to work closely with health care officials to follow recommendations and monitor for any changes in guidance.