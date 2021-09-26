checkAd

All New GS4 and GA6 Ready for Release in the Middle East

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middle East is a crucial overseas market for GAC MOTOR. In the coming weeks, GAC MOTOR is extremely excited to announce the release of two all-new models: the upgraded smart SUV, the All New GS4, and the slick, stylish sedan, the All New GA6.

What's New | The All New GS4

The 2021 GS4 is ready to take on the world, with a brand-new sculpted light & shadow design concept and floating roof design that give the car a sleeker silhouette and more dynamic presence.

The interior cabin has been upgraded for comfort, with 1570mm of cabin space and a dual screen dashboard display.

As a car that has proven popular with younger, urban buyers, the All New GS4 has been designed with aesthetics in mind. The 3.0 design concept looks smoother and classier than ever before – the perfect accessory to a high-class city lifestyle – and it packs a power punch too, with a substantial 270T engine under the hood.

What's New | The All New GA6

The All New GA6 has also had a design makeover, incorporating the clever light & shadow design concept to sculpt the exterior body in sporty, dynamic lines.

This brand-new model also features a larger, more comfortable cabin. GAC MOTOR market research has shown that customers now more than ever are looking for a car that can deliver absolute comfort and convenience while driving. As well as GAC MOTOR's trademark convenience technology like touchscreen controls and wireless device charging.

Absolute driving comfort also means a craftsman's attention to details.

It means the crystal-clear sound quality from top-tier speakers; it means an air conditioning system that filters out air impurities to create a fresh-air haven as you drive. It means 184 LED lights that ooze sophistication.

Chinese Craftsmanship

The All New GA6 and GS4 embody the GAC MOTOR concept of not settling for less. Through the spirit of craftsmanship, changes to many individual details combine to create a better-than-ever driving experience.

Join GAC MOTOR in excited anticipation as these two all-new models prepare to simultaneously hit the market in Saudi Arabia in just a few weeks' time. Futuristic technology; cutting-edge design; the art of Chinese craftsmanship.

The All New GS4 and GA6 in Saudi Arabia are ready for you. Let's GO AND CHANGE!




