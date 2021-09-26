checkAd

Kvika banki hf. Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.09.2021, 18:34  |  22   |   |   

In week 38 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 183,000,000 ISK. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price
20.9.2021 09:44:22 2,000,000 22.80 45,600,000
21.9.2021 09:57:13 1,000,000 23.20 23,200,000
21.9.2021 10:02:17 1,000,000 23.20 23,200,000
22.9.2021 11:27:31 1,000,000 22.70 22,700,000
22.9.2021 13:31:43 1,000,000 22.70 22,700,000
23.9.2021 10:53:37 2,000,000 22.80 45,600,000
Total   8,000,000   183,000,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 16 July 2021 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 April 2021.

Kvika held 83,500,000 own shares prior to the notified transacton and has, thus, purchased a total of 91,500,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 1.92% of issued shares in the company. Total purchase price is 2,193,087,500 ISK. Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum of 117,256,300 million shares. Additionally TM tryggingar hf., Kvika‘s subsidiary, owns 6,400,000 shares which it owned when Kvika and TM hf. merged.

The buyback programme is in effect from 19 July 2021 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2022, unless the maximum amount of purchased shares will be reached before that time.

The buyback programme was executed in accordance with Chapter VIII. of Act No. 2/1995 on Public Limited Companies and Chapter II of the Annex to Regulation No. 630/2005 on Inside Information and Market Abuse, “Trade in own shares under buy-back programmes and the stabilisation of financial instruments”, with later amendments.

Further information: Halldór Karl Högnason, Head of Treasury via tel. (+354) 540 3200.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme In week 38 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 183,000,000 ISK. See further details below: DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Strike Vote at Lantic’s Montreal Refinery
Central Iron Ore Ltd.: Exploration at South Darlot Gold Project
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Titel
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Universal Stainless Announces Base Price Increase on Long Products
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...