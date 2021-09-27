checkAd

CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products

Autor: Accesswire
27.09.2021, 08:00  |  15   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") a leader in the branded health and wellness space, …

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") a leader in the branded health and wellness space, announces that its strategic partner, Winners Circle Genetics, Inc. ("WCG"), has completed its first "drop" of products since the Company entered into its term sheet with WCG (for details, see the Company's press release dated August 10, 2021).

The first drop consisted of the purchase by WGC (through the use of its working capital facility with CanaFarma) of approximately $185,000 worth of inventory of its exotic and proprietary cannabis strains, with its two previously marketed strains Peanut Butter & Jelly and Birkinz being fully sold out in under six weeks since the time of inventory purchase. Products under WGC's newest strain, 1942, were delivered later than the first two, arriving in dispensaries in early September. Sales of that strain have been showing similar uptake as the first two strains in sales to date.

Vitaly Fargesen, SVP of Strategy for CanaFarma added, "We are extremely pleased to see the success of this first drop by Winner's Circle. Being sold out of product in only 6 weeks is a great testament to the quality of their products and represents an exciting start to our relationship with Winner's Circle."

About Winners Circle Genetics, Inc.
Winner's Circle Genetics is one of the leading genetics companies in the cannabis industry. WCG's world class, proprietary and premium cannabis brands have taken the industry by storm with their award winning strains.

About CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp.
CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. is a full-service company operating in the hemp industry offering a full range of hemp-related products and services to the consumer wellness market. These products and services include growing high-quality hemp, providing hemp-processing services, and offering hemp-based products to consumers utilizing a well-established direct-to-consumer marketing approach.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Vitaly Fargesen
vitaly@canafarmacorp.com
(718) 757-4145

Forward Looking Statement
This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to the product sales by WGC, future supply and demand of WGC products. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Seite 1 von 2
CanaFarma Hemp Products Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the "Company" or "CanaFarma") a leader in the branded health and wellness space, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
i3 Energy PLC Announces Interim Report and Dividend Declaration
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs
Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract
CanaFarma Announces Fully Sold First Drop of Winners Circle Products
Titel
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Says "Yield" Was Removed Today
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
HHG Capital Corporation Prices $50 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.09.21CanaFarma meldet Absichtserklärung hinsichtlich Übernahme von Avitas Bio, um Gesundheits- und Wellnessplattform für Cannabis und Markenprodukte auf pflanzlicher Basis weiter auszubauen
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
22.09.21CanaFarma Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Avitas Bio to Further Enhance Cannabis and Plant Based Branded Health & Wellness Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
10.09.21CanaFarma meldet Partnerschaft zwischen Just Live und Vertical Wellness für die Markteinführung eines von Sportlern geschaffenen, naturbelassenen CBD-haltigen kohlensäurehaltigen Mineralwassers
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
10.09.21CanaFarma Announces Just Live(R) Partnering with Vertical Wellness to Launch Athlete Founded, Nature Grounded CBD Infused Sparkling Water
Accesswire | Analysen