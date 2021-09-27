checkAd

Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract

Autor: Accesswire
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announces it has entered into a fixed price purchase order (the "Agreement") amounting to U.S. $3,920,764 with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE"), a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Under the Agreement, Trust Stamp (the "Contractor") is responsible for providing mobile biometric services centered around the Company's privacy-preserving data tokenization technology. With an outlined contract delivery period of the earlier of six-months from the commencement date of 27 September 2021, or service delivery to 10,000 participants (and subject to a right of early termination for cause by ICE), the Company anticipates substantially fulfilling the performance obligations in the Agreement in the 2021 financial year.

John Bridge, Executive Vice President of Trust Stamp comments: "Trust Stamp delivers secure, dignified, and streamlined biometric solutions that transform identity and trust frameworks to better meet the needs of all involved parties. This contract award reflects the maturity of our innovative privacy-first approach to identity, along with our commitment to delivering accessible and equitable solutions that work for anyone, anywhere. With proven success in large scale implementations, Trust Stamp looks forward to further demonstrating that the level of security and privacy provided by Irreversibly Transformed Identity Tokenization (IT2TM) is not only achievable across any biometric use case, but also poses immense benefits to cost and operational efficiency.

In realizing our company-wide efforts to win this contract over the previous quarters of 2021, encompassing Trust Stamp's business, technology, and compliance capabilities, we hope to shift standards and expectations of the biometrics industry towards the user-centric protection critical for a globally inclusive digital reality that is built on trust."

Enquiries

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai
Gareth Genner, Chief Executive Officer  
   
Nisha Naik, Executive VP of Communications  
Davy (Euronext Growth Advisor) Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Barry Murphy  
Powerscourt (Financial Public Relations) Tel: +353 87 236 5973
Eavan Gannon Email: Truststamp@powerscourt-group.com

About Trust Stamp

Disclaimer

