Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announces it has entered into a fixed price purchase …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announces it has entered into a fixed price purchase …

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announces it has entered into a fixed price purchase order (the "Agreement") amounting to U.S. $3,920,764 with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE"), a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Under the Agreement, Trust Stamp (the "Contractor") is responsible for providing mobile biometric services centered around the Company's privacy-preserving data tokenization technology. With an outlined contract delivery period of the earlier of six-months from the commencement date of 27 September 2021, or service delivery to 10,000 participants (and subject to a right of early termination for cause by ICE), the Company anticipates substantially fulfilling the performance obligations in the Agreement in the 2021 financial year.