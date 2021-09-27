checkAd

International Day of Older Persons Longevity, Healthcare and Adherence to Therapy - towards a new European strategy on ageing

BRUSSELS, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is our distinct pleasure to invite you to attend the online Press Conference Longevity, Healthcare and Adherence to Therapy– towards a new European strategy on ageing taking place on 30th September 2021.

Date:     30th September 2021
 Time:     11:00 – 12:30 CEST
 Where:   online

The Press Conference, organized by Senior International Health Association, in collaboration with the European Society of Hypertension and in close cooperation with the Vice President of the European Parliament Fabio Massimo Castaldo, will take place in the context of the International Day of Older Persons (1st of October).

The Press Conference will bring a message by the leaders of the European Institutions about demographic change and ageing and ESH will present a project focused on adherence to therapy  developed in collaboration with SIHA.

The Conference will bring together key institutional and healthcare stakeholders involved in promoting healthy ageing, with the specific aim of discussing the need to put health at the centre of the political agenda through the implementation of targeted longevity strategies such as adherence to therapy. Almost 50% of patients in Europe do not follow their GP's instructions. Poor adherence, in addition to the negative impact on patients' quality of life through increased risk of adverse events and hospitalisation, results in increased costs for healthcare services. In fact, today it is one of the main causes of inappropriate healthcare expenditure.

The meeting will also recall the importance of anti-Covid vaccination for the protection of collective health in Europe, in particular of fragile people and the importance of the Green paper on ageing adopted by the European Commission on 27 January 2021, which highlights that healthy and active ageing and lifelong learning are the two concepts that can enable a thriving ageing society.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, will intervene with a speech. 
Fabio Massimo Castaldo, Vice-President of the European Parliament, will chair the meeting.

Please find the agenda of the event at this link, where you can register your attendance to the online press conference starting from Monday, the 27th September: https://www.seniorinternationalhealthassociation.org/events/international-day-of-older-persons/ 

Contact: Gianluca Trezzi, g.trezzi@aimgroup.eu, 0039 3408528584




