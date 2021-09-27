MetLife Teams Up with the New York Giants and New York Jets to Create the MetLife All-Pet Team

“For many football fans, our pets are more than just companions—they have athletic talents we’re proud of and brag about to friends and family,” said Katie Blakeley, vice president and head of MetLife Pet Insurance 1 . “We are taking bragging rights to a new level with the MetLife All-Pet Team. I can’t wait to see all the Jets and Giants fans’ pets show off their abilities vying for a spot on our rosters.”

Does your dog love to show off their speed, agility, and incredible catching skills? Or maybe your cat can kick, or your bunny can block. MetLife, together with the New York Giants and New York Jets, is launching the MetLife All-Pet Team contest, Sunday, September 26, and wants to know if your pet has what it takes to be an elite quarter- bark , wide retriever , or fe -linebacker.

Giants and Jets players, too, think their pets might join the elite ranks of the MetLife All-Pet team. New York Giants’ Logan Ryan and New York Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker, Braxton Berrios, Daniel Brown, Denzel Mims, Greg Van Roten and Thomas Hennessy will take part by sharing content on social media with their furry family members.

From September 26 through October 24, Tri-State area football fans can go to nyjets.com/metlifepet or giants.com/metlifepet to submit a photo and 100-word description indicating which position their pet should play and why for a chance to join the MetLife All-Pet Team. Six grand prize winners will receive two tickets to a Jets or Giants home game, a $100 gift card to the Stadium Merch Store, a swag bag, as well as have their pet featured on the video boards during the game. Ten first prize winners can win signed team memorabilia. Winners will be notified on or before November 15, 2021. Full contest rules can be found at StadiumAllPetTeam.com.

Giants and Jets fans can also receive a free gift for their pet, while supplies last, by calling MetLife Pet Insurance today at 1-855-464-8682 for a quote. Now that’s a winning play!

As Tri-State football fans bring pets into their families, caring for their health and well-being is important. MetLife Pet Insurance2 offers a range of features at highly competitive rates available to dogs and cats of all ages and breeds. These features include innovative benefits for pet parents including access to telehealth concierge services3, opportunity to roll over benefits from the prior year, family plans allowing multiple pets to be covered by a single policy, no wait periods for orthopedic conditions and grief counseling4.