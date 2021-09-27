Exxe Announces $20 Million Revenue Target For its 1Myle Crypto Exchange

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has completed major upgrades and enhancements to its crypto-currency exchange 1Myle …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA) , ("Exxe" or the "Company") a diversified fintech company, is pleased to announce it has completed major upgrades and enhancements to its crypto-currency exchange 1Myle resulting in a forecasted revenue of $20 Million for the next 12-month period.

Increasing scalability,

Introducing key AI software trading integration,

Improving customer portals and

Internal and external marketing tools.

One of the key catalysts that prompted these strategic upgrades was the execution of a relationship with a leading currency exchange network that boasts over 6 million monthly unique visitors. Thus, management is confident that 1Myle will generate meaningful customer and transaction growth. 1Myle expects customer growth from this marketplace and other marketing campaigns to generate $20 Million in revenue from 1Myle over the next 12 months.

Upgrades and Changes

1Myle, a UK-based Europe-focused crypto portfolio management entity offering what it believes is a superior portfolio and risk management solution for Crypto-Fiat exchange operations, leverages decades of experience in automated order management, portfolio management, and risk management.

Given the unprecedented retail and institutional interest in cryptocurrencies around the world, management recognized that 1Myle had an opportunity to create meaningful scale and growth in terms of bandwidth and overall exchange-related capabilities. As a result, the bulk of the recent upgrades and changes were largely related to infrastructure and trading.

Upgrades included functional modules such as enhanced KYC, automated order management, along with pre and post-trade analytics, which monitors and measures digital asset momentum potential and related performance management, among other features.

The integrated order system and analytics utilize integrated proprietary AI and, in conjunction with exchange partners, fosters enviable execution for customers. Moreover, this process reduces 1Myle's risk and contributes to generating organic revenue. Critical features such as payment processing now help provide a smooth workflow to merchants, whose daily operations include transactions or swaps between digital assets (e.g. cryptocurrencies) and fiat currencies.