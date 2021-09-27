ISG Expands Provider Evaluations to U.S. Public Sector

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it is expanding its ISG Provider Lens research program to help state and local governments and higher education institutions across the U.S. evaluate and select their technology and business services partners, as part of a new agreement with the National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO).

ISG said NASPO has named it a preferred technology research and advisory services partner within the NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing program. The program offers the best value and contract terms on a range of services to state agencies, county and city governments, public universities and school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

ISG said it was chosen for the program based on its extensive experience providing technology consulting services to the U.S. public sector, coupled with its market-leading provider evaluation research, ISG Provider Lens, which helps enterprises worldwide evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings.

“We are delighted and honored that NASPO has selected ISG as a preferred technology research and advisory partner to support its member organizations,” said Nathan Frey, partner, ISG Public Sector. “Government entities at all levels are struggling to serve their constituents with limited budgets and dated technology. We look forward to helping them make important decisions about their ongoing IT transformation programs and getting the most value for taxpayer dollars.”

ISG’s comprehensive provider evaluation research will help government IT, procurement, finance and operations leaders select the best third-party vendors to support their technology modernization efforts, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader of ISG Provider Lens Research.

“ISG Provider Lens is one of the most influential and widely referenced research series in the global technology and business services industry,” said Aase. “Expanding our coverage to providers that offer specialized services to the U.S. public sector is a natural evolution of our core offering for the global commercial sector. Each year, we continue to expand our provider evaluation research to cover more technology solutions, industries and markets.”