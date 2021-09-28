checkAd

Unify Platform AG Officially Launches World's First (*) Open Platform for Entrepreneurial Researchers Promoting SDGs ((*) Based on Google search results)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.09.2021, 08:00  |  29   |   |   

- UNIPLAT Gives Researchers Across World Same Opportunity -

KANAGAWA, Japan, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unify Platform AG of Switzerland, with its Japan Hub in Shin-yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, announced on September 28 the start of the official service of UNIPLAT, an open platform specifically designed to help entrepreneurial researchers who promote all academic fields and projects related to the SDGs advocated by the United Nations around the world to obtain more exposure and connect with supporters who want to contribute to the improvement of global research. UNIPLAT offers a novel way for entrepreneurial researchers to publish their research and get support and funding from all over the world (companies, institutes, foundations, etc.) in an equal-opportunity environment.

(Logo:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106816/202109220466/_prw_PI7fl_GUQVm8yn.jpg)

(Image1: UNIPLAT Front and Video Content Page Preview

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106816/202109220466/_prw_PI6fl_mT2F1BcE.jpg)

The three major features of UNIPLAT are:

- One-stop database for researchers and entrepreneurs

By publishing a database of various contents like live-streaming archives (*), videos, texts and so on about own research or technology to supporters in a one-stop solution, entrepreneurial researchers can improve trust and build their reputation as researchers and entrepreneurs.

(*) Live-streamed videos can be archived.

- World's first (*): Live streaming with speedy simultaneous multi-language translations

UNIPLAT offers a live-streaming function via which entrepreneurial researchers can deliver their own research, technology, ideas, etc. in various languages (initially 8 languages) concurrently in real time. Through this, it is very easy for them to showcase their contents to many supporters across different language spheres.

(*) Based on Google search results

- World's first (*): Donation to research contents

Regardless of the economic situation in the region where researchers and entrepreneurs are located, entrepreneurial researchers can get incentives from donors all over the world with money gifted to them when they publish and promote their contents. This is the world's first such platform and will allow researchers and entrepreneurs to exchange their incentives for other assets at their discretion.

