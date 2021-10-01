checkAd

dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") announces the results of the annual meeting of its shareholders, which was completed on September 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). Out of concern for the safety of dynaCERT's employees, shareholders and other stakeholders in light of the COVID‐19 pandemic, and in accordance with current public health guidelines concerning in‐person gatherings, the Meeting was held virtually via the TSX Trust’s annual meeting platform. A total of 130,182,389 common shares of the Company (each, a “Common Share”), representing 34.126% of the total Common Shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. dynaCERT’s shareholders voted in favor of all items of business put forward at the Meeting, being the election of all nominated directors and the re‐appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company.

The votes in respect of each of these items were held via ballot, the results of which were as follows:

Description of Matter Voted Upon

Result of Vote

 

Votes by Ballot

 

Votes For

# (%)

Votes Against/Withheld

# (%)

  1. Ordinary resolution fixing the number of directors at seven (7)

Passed

118,847,343 (99.020%)

1,176,378 (0.980%)

  1. Ordinary resolution approving the election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation
  • Wayne Hoffman
  • James Payne
  • Robert Maier
  • Jean-Pierre Colin
  • Richard Lu
  • Stephen Kukucha
  • Amir Farahi

 

 

 

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

Elected

 

 

 

104,136,014 (86.763%)

118,316,929 (98.578%)

