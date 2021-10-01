checkAd

iHeartMedia Rings in the Holiday Season With the Return of Its Iconic 2021 National “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

iHeartMedia will celebrate the holiday season across the nation with its annual “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One” – the season's spectacular music event, which captures the music and holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app with performances by this year’s biggest artists including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion and more. The 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One is back live in front of fans and will stop in Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

“What started as a local show 26 years ago is now a globally televised holiday music event featuring the biggest hit artists and songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, for those who can’t get a ticket to the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, they can watch on The CW Network, who will bring this music celebration to millions of fans’ living rooms with a two-hour TV broadcast special.”

Each year, iHeartMedia stations across the country host iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concerts in local cities that feature performances by the year’s most iconic artists as well as emerging talent. Z100's Jingle Ball in New York on Friday, December 10 will be carried live across the country on all iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The CW Network television special will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

“The nation’s most iconic holiday event is back live on stage in front of screaming music fans with performances from some of today’s hottest artists,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “After being virtual last year, we’re excited to be able to celebrate the end of the year with artists and music fans across the country in person again.”

For the seventh straight year, Capital One will be the national presenting partner for the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. Capital One cardholders will be the first to get exclusive access to high demand tickets through a special Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale in each city.

  • The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale begins on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last. Tickets will be available at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.
  • All other tickets go on sale to the General Public on Friday, October 8 at 12 p.m. local time and will be available at www.iHeartRadio.com/JingleBall.

Capital One cardholders in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. can add a Capital One Access Pass to any ticket purchase during the Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale, while supplies last. The Capital One Access Pass gives cardholders access to an exclusive VIP Capital One cardholder event before the show with a private performance by an iHeartRadio Jingle Ball artist, complimentary food and drinks, and more. To learn more about these exclusive cardholder opportunities, visit www.iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

