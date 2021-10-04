checkAd

Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance Company

Autor: Accesswire
04.10.2021, 20:30  |  43   |   |   

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Meryl Golden has been elected President …

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Meryl Golden has been elected President of Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"), its operating insurance subsidiary. In this new role, Meryl will manage all aspects of the insurance company including product management, actuarial, operations, legal, regulatory affairs, human resources, claims and information technology.

"Meryl has been Chief Operating Officer of KICO for the last two years and has done a terrific job moving the company forward on a variety of initiatives" said Barry Goldstein, KINS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Her expertise, insight and energy have had a profound and positive effect on the company. The Board and I have complete confidence in Meryl and the team she has built to lead the company."

"I am excited and honored to be in this expanded leadership role." said Ms. Golden. "I remain focused and committed to the success of the company."

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under "Factors That May Affect Future Results and Financial Condition" and Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:
Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Amanda M. Goldstein
Investor Relations Director
(516) 960-1319

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666705/Kingstone-Companies-Announces-the-El ...

Kingstone Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance Company KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Meryl Golden has been elected President …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlzeCure's Alzheimer Project has Initiated the Next Clinical Phase I Study with ACD856
TESVOLT GmbH: Tesvolt Concludes an Agreement in the Hydrogen Segment with a Potential Turnover of ...
Nepra Foods Follows in the Footsteps of Giants with Hiring Agency of Record
RedHill Biopharma Reports Further Analysis of Phase 2/3 Data Including a 62% Reduction in Mortality ...
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in ...
Vicinity Motor Corp. Executes Strategic Collaboration Agreement with JB Poindexter & Co's Business ...
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Cancellation of Listing
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Appoints Samantha Ventimiglia to Board of Directors
Home Bistro Announces Partnership with Perfecting Athletes
Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Completes Summer Work Program at Southwest Alaska’s Pebble ...
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Bullet Blockchain Provides Update on Merger With Britannia Mining
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...