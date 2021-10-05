checkAd

BRIGHTCOVE ANNOUNCES BRIGHTCOVE MARKETING STUDIO FOR MARKETERS TO DRIVE GREATER AWARENESS AND REVENUE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 13:59  |  14   |   |   

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) today unveiled Brightcove Marketing Studio, a new solution that gives marketers access to easily find, use, and repurpose video assets, which are costly to create and underutilized across marketing teams.

Marketing professionals have typically been forced to search multiple systems to find ideal videos for their initiatives, often lacking insight into which videos perform best or what useful assets actually exist. Technology complexity has been a major obstacle. And, although 3 out of 4 marketers say video is “important” or “central” to their content strategies, more than half say “unclear processes” or “technical constraints” prevent them from using video more.1 The cost of creating video assets is often high but with the changing needs of consumers and the remote workforce, video is critical to be able to connect with audiences on a much larger scale and be able to measure the return on investment.

Brightcove Marketing Studio provides role-based access to video assets through a team's preferred social platforms, marketing automation, digital asset management, and content management tools.

Brightcove Marketing Studio features:

  • Intuitive and centralized video management: Puts everything marketers need at their fingertips, including full-length videos, social clips, and thumbnails.
  • Integration into existing workflows: Pulls video into the tools marketers use for easy discovery and implementation in email, social, partner, web, and event campaigns.
  • Smart search: Surfaces relevant videos for every initiative with smart tagging and recommendations based on topic, format, audience, and buyer stage.
  • Viewer intelligence: Provides insights into video performance and viewer engagement, displayed in intuitive dashboards or existing third-party analytics systems.

“Viewers retain 95% of a message when they watch it in a video compared to 10% when they read it in text and marketers who use video grow revenue 49% faster than non-video marketers,” said Brightcove CMO Jennifer Griffin Smith. “In today's remote (and tomorrow's hybrid) world it is a given that video enables us to boost brands, engage employees and build pipelines more efficiently.”

Video is an increasingly popular form of media consumption (a Forrester Report2 estimates it will make up 82% of all internet protocol traffic by 2022), therefore marketers must find ways to reach audiences across multiple platforms and devices. The Brightcove Marketing Studio allows marketers to utilize video content across their teams in systems they use daily to optimize content creation costs and drive greater results.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com. Brightcove. Video that means business.

1 Proprietary SBI survey commissioned by Brightcove of digital leaders and CMOs at 300 North American technology, retail, and manufacturing companies.
2 ​The Forrester Tech Tide: Video Technologies For Customer And Employee Experience, Q4 2020

Brightcove Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BRIGHTCOVE ANNOUNCES BRIGHTCOVE MARKETING STUDIO FOR MARKETERS TO DRIVE GREATER AWARENESS AND REVENUE Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) today unveiled Brightcove Marketing Studio, a new solution that gives marketers access to easily find, use, and repurpose video assets, which are costly to create and underutilized across marketing teams. Marketing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrBRIGHTCOVE LAUNCHES CORPTV TO DELIVER BRANDED, ALWAYS-ON CHANNELS TO VIEWERS ANYWHERE
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21 BRIGHTCOVE PLAY 2021: THE MAGIC OF ‘CRIP CAMP’ AND NEW WAYS COMPANIES ARE SUCCEEDING WITH VIDEO
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21DER NEUE BRIGHTCOVE MARKETPLACE ERWEITERT DAS ÖKOSYSTEM DER TECHNOLOGIEPARTNER
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21NEW BRIGHTCOVE MARKETPLACE EXPANDS TECHNOLOGY PARTNER ECOSYSTEM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Brightcove to Host Virtual Investor Session at PLAY 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Brightcove to Present at Jefferies Software Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten