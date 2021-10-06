ViacomCBS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B Common Stock. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

At the same time, the Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.4375 per share on its 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.