checkAd

Partnership Between Helbiz and Li-Cycle Achieves Sustainability Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 14:30  |  19   |   |   

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, in partnership with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced the recycling of 716.5 lbs of lithium-ion batteries since the partnership was announced on July 15, 2021. The ongoing collaboration between these two innovative companies strives to create a safe and sustainable recycling solution for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries used in e-scooters and e-bikes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005550/en/

Partnership between Helbiz and Li-Cycle Achieves Sustainability Milestone (Photo: Business Wire)

Partnership between Helbiz and Li-Cycle Achieves Sustainability Milestone (Photo: Business Wire)

Li-Cycle affirms that all of its recycling processes adhere to the environmental standards set forth by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA). The company uses its Spoke & Hub Technologies to efficiently, safely and sustainably recover the end-of-life batteries from Helbiz’s fleets and return the valuable materials contained within back into the supply chain.

Helbiz’s commitment to finding and implementing a safe and sustainable recycling solution for the batteries used in its fleets is part of a comprehensive company strategy supporting worldwide sustainability and dedication towards a greener future. Li-Cycle continues to be Helbiz’s partner in ultimately meeting both its net-zero emission and 100% recycling targets. The companies seek to advance sustainability efforts in the micro-mobility sector and further minimize the environmental footprint of shared scooters and e-bikes.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Helbiz, recognizing they share our commitment to sustainability. Together, as partners in the micro-mobility sector, we can close the battery supply chain loop,” said Kunal Phalpher, Chief Commercial Officer at Li-Cycle. “This is just the beginning of our collaboration and Li-Cycle is looking forward to continued shipments of batteries from Helbiz as we support the company’s net-zero emission target by 2022, as well as their 100% recycling target.”

Seite 1 von 3
Helbiz Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Li-Cycle Holdings l A3CWUT - Recycling von Batterien/Akkus
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Partnership Between Helbiz and Li-Cycle Achieves Sustainability Milestone Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, in partnership with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21 Li-Cycle to Host Inaugural Battery Recycling Day
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21Helbiz Outfits Fleet of E-Scooters with New Lock-To Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Helbiz Announces Purchase of PIPE Units By Its Chief Executive Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21‘Helbiz One’ E-Scooter Designed by Pininfarina Now Available for Pre-Order
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Helbiz is Compliant With Nasdaq Listing Requirements
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Li-Cycle Announces $100 Million Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Helbiz Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Helbiz Media Partners with HiWay Media
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Arrives in California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Helbiz Partners with Drover AI to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Scooter Sharing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten